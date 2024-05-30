The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Your Time News Sports

Meet The Duffers: An intergenerational hockey team with a standing reservation in Downers Grove

“They play on Fridays, they go to lunch on Wednesday, often bowl on Tuesdays, and sometimes go golfing on Thursday. That kind of structure and that kind of community that all of these guys have is gold,” says Greg Zerkis, nicknamed “Brinks.”

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE Meet The Duffers: An intergenerational hockey team with a standing reservation in Downers Grove
Kamila Hargis, center left, the manager of Grand Dukes in Downers Grove, converses with Greg Lopatka, center right, at the Wednesday luncheon of the Duffers, a group of hockey enthusiasts formed in 1971.

Kamila Hargis, center left, the manager of Grand Dukes in Downers Grove, converses with Greg Lopatka, center right, at the Wednesday luncheon of the Duffers, a group of hockey enthusiasts formed in 1971.

Neil Steinberg/Sun-Times

It’s Wednesday, it’s noon, it’s Grand Dukes, an Eastern European restaurant in Downers Grove. Which can only mean one thing. The Duffers are assembling.

“Hey, Bob!” says Jim Glynn, the “Young Guy” at 61, sitting at the bar. Bob Granato is hockey royalty, the uncle of Tony and Don Granato Jr., NHL former players and current coaches, and Cammi Granato, the first woman inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Everyone has a nickname. Greg Lopatka is “the Beak” for obvious reasons if you see him in profile. Arvetis M. Dikinis is “Harvey” — you can’t expect the guys to handle “Arvetis” — and wears a Duffers jersey, which expropriates the Hamm’s Beer bear (artfully if not legally) as their mascot.

And what are the Duffers? Well, that is a long story, starting in 1970, at the new ice-skating rink opened in Downers Grove. Shortly thereafter, the future Duffers found themselves in the stands, watching their sons play hockey.

“Most of us had kids playing at the rink,” says Lopatka, 84. “The original guy, Jim Miceli — we call him ‘The King’ — he said, ‘This looks like fun. We should do this.’”

So they started playing Sundays at the rink.

They never stopped. For the next 53 years. They hang out, they play. They even take the team on the road, traveling to distant cities — they’ve taken 42 road trips over the last half-century — to play at actual NHL arenas after the pros have vacated the ice.

“We’ve had a lot of fun, thanks to the Granatos,” says Greg Zerkis. Tony Granato’s brother, Don Sr., is also a member.

Your Time
Lake Michigan Montrose Harbor Friday Morning Swim Club swimmer jump floats
Your Time
Swimming in Lake Michigan this summer? Here are 3 swim safety tips you should know
By Isabel Funk
 
20150919_161430.jpg
Your Time
Chicagoans find confidence and adventure sailing on Lake Michigan
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
YOURTIMESOCIALCONNECTION-05XX24-09.jpg
Your Time
Playing games keeps older Chicagoans sharp, fit and connected
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 

Today, nine men settle around a large table — a self-described “drinking team with a hockey problem.” Talk ranges from an Irish golf trip to the excellence of the zeppelin dumplings, a dish I order for the table, having not tasted it since visiting Vilnius 25 years ago. I’m included because I know Lopatka. He’s the former Chicago Public Schools teacher who introduced me to Edith Renfrow Smith ahead of her 107th birthday. I stupidly dragged my feet about coming.

“You’re two for two,” I tell Lopatka, when I realize what I had thought was a random collection of codgers was actually a quasi-official organization with its own newsletter and website.

My priorities can be as messed up as the next guy’s. No wonder society is suffering from an isolation problem. Last year, the U.S. surgeon general called loneliness and isolation “an epidemic” in the United States and drew a direct line between connectivity and health.

If COVID-19 has shredded our already frayed social fabric, the Duffers have not gotten the memo. They eat together, they play together, not only with themselves, but their children and grandchildren and even great-grandchildren join in.

Related

“Hockey brings families together,” says Don Granato.

Yes, the intergenerational games require some fiddling with hockey rules — only the older Duffers’ goals are added to the score, for instance. There’s a lot of assists.

But they create a world unto themselves, spilling off the ice.

“Our team has one of everybody,” says Lopatka. “You need a lawyer, we got a lawyer. Doctor, we got a doctor. You need a plumber, you got a plumber. We got everything. You have a problem, you just say it in the locker room and, oh, he’ll take care of it.”

They bring more to Grand Dukes than their appetites.

“The first day I met them I knew I was going to be friends with them,” says Kamila Hargis, the restaurant manager, who greets them with hugs and joins them at their table. “They’re more of a community. Everybody takes care of everybody else. If you become their friend, you are their friend forever. Old-school values. I wish there were more guys like this. When my car broke down, every guy offered to drive me around. They always have my back.”

And each others’ — they’re a community, says Greg Zerkis, nicknamed “Brinks” for his complaints about his kids asking for money.

“They play on Fridays, they go to lunch on Wednesday, often bowl on Tuesdays, and sometimes go golfing on Thursday. That kind of structure and that kind of community that all of these guys have is gold,” says Zerkis.

“And our wives love it,” adds Lopatka, imitating one: “‘Oh you’re going? Bye!’”

Everybody laughs.

Your Time
More columns by Neil Steinberg
IMG_1444.jpeg
Columnists
Cicada sex show says something about human life, and it's not good
With trillions of red-eyed bugs here for a few weeks, furiously mating and laying the groundwork for the next generation, you have to wonder what humans are here for.
By Neil Steinberg
 
IMG_1429.jpeg
Columnists
Ghost of Adam Toledo hovers over ShotSpotter debate
Should police respond to gunshots, or just ignore them?
By Neil Steinberg
 
IMG_1224.jpeg
Columnists
A journey on Boston's public transit shows just how good Chicago has it
The powers that be in Boston, despite representing a metropolis founded in 1630, haven’t managed to run the train all the way to the airport. It stops 1,000 yards away.
By Neil Steinberg
 
More Stories

Next Up In Well
Someone in Chicago brought fans laughter on TikTok, even through cancer treatment
Flight turbulence is getting worse — what to know
HPV shot prevents cancer in men, too, study being presented in Chicago finds
Las vacunas COVID-19 gratuitas podrían ser cosa del pasado; el programa federal va a finalizar
Free COVID-19 vaccines could be a thing of the past as federal program is set to expire early
Use of Wegovy, Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs soars among kids and young adults
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: 6 years in, man hasn't proposed, and I might break it off
The couple gets along well but lacks a commitment.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 30, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
ambulance.JPG
Crime
9-year-old boy, woman injured in West Pullman hit-and-run
A boy and woman were in the 12400 block of South Lowe Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when a male driver of an SUV struck them and fled. The boy suffered a leg injury and was hospitalized in critical condition. The woman, 20, was in fair condition with an abrasion to her face.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox 'have to try something else, look at struggle from a new perspective,' SS Paul DeJong says
''A lot of things can be said and a lot of things can be done. So no reason to sit back and be OK with what’s going on.’'
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Martín Maldonado
White Sox
Seeing is believing? White Sox' Martin Maldonado hopes glasses make a difference
The catcher, batting .083 through Tuesday, is wearing prescription glasses for the first time, and he said he’s “seeing the ball better.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 