Saturday, June 1, 2024
5 ways to beat the heat this summer

Expert tips for keeping cool and staying safe in the heat.

By  Megan Mikaelian | For the Sun-Times
   
Climate change has brought hotter summer nights in Chicago, but so far summer days haven’t seen much change, records show.

The Foster Avenue beach was crowded as people tried to stay cool in the hot weather on June 17, 2014.

Sun-Times files

Feeling the heat? Try these simple tips to cool down when the mercury rises.

1. Keep drinking — even if you’re not thirsty.

If thirst has you reaching for your water bottle, your body is already playing hydration catch-up. That’s why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends drinking before you feel parched to help regulate your body temperature. Drinking a cup of water a few times an hour is more effective than occasional chugging.

2. Wear loose, light-colored clothing.

Choose loose-fitting clothes in breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen to allow for better ventilation and help protect against chafing and irritation. Or try merino wool, which wicks sweat away from the skin for a cooling effect. Opt for light colors that reflect sunlight rather than dark, heat-absorbing hues.

3. Be an early bird.

Run errands and tackle outdoor tasks early in the day, when temperatures are cooler. David Yeomans, a meteorologist with CBS Chicago, recommends planning indoor activities during the hottest parts of the afternoon, typically between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Close window shades to keep the hot sun out.

4. Get wet.

A cool shower or dip in the pool does wonders on a hot day, but a damp towel or washcloth on your pulse points will do in a pinch. Drape one around your neck, inside the wrists, behind the knees, at the temples or in the crook of the elbows. Blood flows close to the skin at these spots, allowing it to be cooled and circulated through the body more easily.

5. Flip your fan.

Any moving air helps remove heat from the body, so stationing yourself below or in front of a fan will help in the absence of AC. You can also aim a box fan out the window to pull hot air out of your home. This works best if the wind is blowing away from the window. Turn on exhaust fans in your bathroom and kitchen to help remove excess heat and moisture. And make sure your ceiling fan turns counterclockwise to blow air down. (There should be a reverse switch if it’s going the wrong way.)

