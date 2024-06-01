Rising temperatures in Chicago pose significant risk for heat-related illnesses among older adults
It’s hotter than ever these days. Here are the risks and signs of overheating, and how older residents are staying safe.
Summers in Chicago have warmed by 1.7 degrees since 1990. That might not sound like a lot, but “that can make extreme heat days more common and more severe when they do come,” said David Yeomans, a CBS Chicago meteorologist.
“Temperatures are warming across all seasons in Chicago,” Yeomans said. “There will be natural ups and downs from one summer to the next, and not every single summer is going to be hotter than the last, but the overall trend is really clear.”
Mary Paskell, 65, has noticed the difference. She spends two to three days a week on the golf course. Over the last few summers, she’s noticed scorched grass along the fairways and has opted for later tee times, when the sun has started to set.
“You don’t stop playing,” Paskell said. “You just grin and bear it.”
Older adults are especially vulnerable to rising temperatures, said Dr. Stacie Levine, chief of geriatrics at University of Chicago Medicine.
Several factors put older adults at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Foremost among them is a heightened susceptibility to dehydration because of thinning skin, loss of function in the sweat glands and a blunted sense of thirst.
That’s why Levine stresses the importance of staying hydrated to her patients and recommends that they drink water before they feel thirsty.
“Stay ahead of it,” Levine said. Dehydration can easily escalate, she said, causing dizziness, which can lead to falls, and confusion, which can often result in an ER visit.
It also contributes to heat exhaustion, which can progress to heat stroke, a potentially life-threatening condition where the body loses its ability to regulate temperature. Signs of heat stroke include confusion and slurred speech; loss of consciousness; hot, dry skin or profuse sweating; seizures; and a very high body temperature.
“Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer nationwide,” Yeomans said. “People think it’s hurricanes or lightning or tornadoes, but heat on average kills more people than all of those events combined.”
Paskell, who has lived in Chicago since 1985, said she usually avoids the golf course between 11a.m. and 3 p.m. during the summer. But she noted that hot spells are also an issue in her Lake View condo building, especially at the start of the season. Like many large buildings in the city, hers has a so-called “two-pipe” system, which provides heating and cooling through the same pipe network. It can take a day or more to switch over from one to the other.
“When the weather becomes unpredictable, you’re left without the ability to get a breeze or AC going,” Paskell said.
In May 2022, three women — ages 68, 72 and 76 — died in their apartments at a senior living facility in Rogers Park during a heatwave. A facilities manager said at the time that the building’s cooling had not yet been turned on in an attempt to comply with Chicago’s heat ordinance, which requires landlords to supply heat to units from Sept. 15 through June 1. The temperature in the building that week reportedly topped 90 degrees before the air conditioning was turned on.
Paskell said the ordinance also becomes a problem at the end of the season as temperatures stay warmer later into the fall.
“It just always seems like the weather is on the wrong side of the mandate,” said Paskell.
In response to the Rogers Park deaths, Chicago’s City Council passed a cooling ordinance in 2022 that requires high-rise buildings like Paskell’s and those that operate as “housing for older persons” to provide air conditioning in indoor common spaces, including meeting and party rooms and fitness centers, when it’s 80 degrees or more outside. The buildings had until May 1 to install all required equipment.
The Department of Family and Support Services operates six cooling centers throughout the city, and it said residents can escape the heat at public libraries and Chicago Park District field houses during their normal hours of operation. The rest of the time, it’s on all of us to keep ourselves and each other safe.
“When the temperatures climb to extreme levels, it is important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors and our vulnerable population,” a representative from the department said, adding that if you’re concerned about a neighbor, you can request a well-being check by calling 311.
Chicago Community Center Cooling AreasOpen Monday through Friday, 9 a.m – 5 p.m., except where noted
Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th St.
Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave. (Every day, 24 Hours)
King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
North Area Center
845 W. Wilson Ave.
South Chicago Center
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Trina Davila Center
4312 W. North Ave.
Senior CentersOpen to people 60 and up, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., except where noted
Central West Center
2102 W. Ogden Avenue
Northeast (Levy) Senior Center
2019 W. Lawrence Avenue (Every day, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
Northwest (Copernicus) Senior Center
3160 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Renaissance Court
78 E. Washington St. (M-F, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Southeast (Atlas) Senior Center
1767 E. 79th Street (M-F, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Southwest Center
6117 S. Kedzie Avenue
Satellite Senior Centers
Open to people 55 and up, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., except where noted
Abbott Park Satellite Senior Center
49 East 95th Street 60619 (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Auburn Gresham Satellite Senior Center
1040 West 79th Street 60620
Austin Satellite Senior Center
5071 W. Congress Parkway 60644
Chatham Satellite Senior Center
8300 S. Cottage Grove 60619
Edgewater Satellite Senior Center
5917 N. Broadway 60660
Englewood Satellite Senior Center
653-657 West 63rd Street 60621
Garfield Ridge Satellite Senior Center
5674B South Archer Avenue 60638 (Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
Kelvyn Park Satellite Senior Center
2715 N. Cicero Avenue 60639
North Center Senior Satellite
4040 N. Oakley 60618
Norwood Park Senior Satellite
5801 N. Natoma 60631
Pilsen Satellite Senior Center
2021 South Morgan 60608
Portage Park Satellite Senior Center
4100 North Long 60641
Roseland Satellite Senior Center
10426 South Michigan Avenue 60628
South Chicago Satellite Center
9233 South Burley 60617
West Town/Logan Square Satellite Senior Center
1615 West Chicago Avenue 60622
Park District Cooling Centers
Ada Park
11250 S. Ada St. (Monday - Friday, 10 a.m – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
Admunsen Park
6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave (Monday - Wednesday, 9 a.m – 8 p.m.; Thursday & Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Brooks Park
7100 N. Harlem Ave. (Monday & Thursday, 9 a.m – 9 p.m.; Tuesday & Wednesday 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Chase Park
4701 N. Ashland Ave. (Monday - Friday, 6:30 a.m – 10 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Clark Park
3400 N. Rockwell St. (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Columbus Park
500 S. Central Ave. (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
Davis Square
4430 S Marshfield (Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, 9 a.m – 7 p.m.; Wednesday & Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Douglass Park
1401 S. Sacramento Dr. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Ellis Park
3520 S. Cottage (Monday - Friday, 7 a.m – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Fernwood Park
10436 S. Wallace St. (Monday - Wednesday, 7:30 a.m – 5 p.m.; Thursday & Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
Fosco Park
1312 S. Racine Ave. (Monday - Friday, 7 a.m – 8 p.m)
Foster Park
1400 W. 84th St. (Monday - Friday, 7 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Garfield Park
100 N. Central Park (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Gill Park
825 W. Sheridan (Monday - Friday, 7 a.m – 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
Harrison Park
1824 S. Wood St. (Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 8 a.m – 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Hayes Park
2936 W. 85th St. (Monday - Friday, 7 a.m – 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Hiawatha Park
8029 W. Forest Preserve Ave. (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Homan Square Park
3559 W. Arthington St. (Monday - Friday, 12 p.m – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
Jesse Owens Park
8800 S. Clyde Ave. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Jesse White Center
410 W. Chicago Ave. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 5 p.m)
Lindblom Park
6054 S. Damen Ave. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Marquette Park
6743 S. Kedzie Ave. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 9 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
McFetridge Sports Center
3843 N. California Ave.(Monday - Sunday, 6 a.m – 11 p.m.)
McGuane Park
2901 S. Poplar Ave. (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Mozart Park
2036 N Avers (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Mt. Greenwood
3721 W. 111th St. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Nash Community Center
1833 E. 71st St. (Monday - Friday, 7 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Ogden Park
6500 S. Racine Ave. (Monday - Friday, 10 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Olympia Park
6566 N Avondale Ave. (Monday - Friday, 9:30 a.m – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Ping Tom Park
1700 S. Wentworth (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Pottawattomie Park
7340 N. Rogers Ave. (Monday & Friday, 9 a.m – 9 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
River Park
5100 N. Francisco Ave. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
Rowan Park
11546 S. Avenue L (Monday - Friday, 10 a.m – 6:30 p.m.)
Scottsdale Park
4637 W. 83rd St. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Sheridan Park
910 S. Aberdeen St. (Monday - Friday, 7 a.m – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
Smith Park
2526 W. Grand Ave. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m)
South Shore Cultural Center
7059 S. South Shore Dr. (Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m – 7 p.m.; Saturday hours vary depending on special event schedule)
Taylor-Lauridson Park
704 W. 42nd St. (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Vittum Park
5010 W. 50th St. (Monday - Friday, 9:30 a.m – 7 p.m)
Warren Park
6601 N. Western Ave. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 8:30 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
Washington Park
5531 S King Drive (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
West Lawn Park
4233 W. 65th St. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 9 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Williams Park
2820 S. State St. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Willye White Park
1610 W. Howard St. (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m – 9 p.m.)