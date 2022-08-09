The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade as contract talks stall

Smith sees no way forward with GM Ryan Poles, though he left open the possibility of the McCaskey family stepping in to broker a solution.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade as contract talks stall
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith warming up before a game.

Smith has played for the Bears for four seasons.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Roquan Smith, arguably the Bears’ best player, said he has officially requested that the team trade him as their contract negotiations haven’t gotten anywhere.

Smith put out a long statement addressed to the City of Chicago and Bears fans in which he talked about how much he loved playing for the Bears and wanted to stay with the organization his entire career, but said that general manager Ryan Poles and the new front off ice “doesn’t value me.”

He went on to accuse Poles of not negotiating “in good faith” and presenting a stance of “take it or leave it” throughout their discussions. Smith left open the possibility that the McCaskey family could step in, “but as of right now I don’t see a path back to the organization that I truly love.”

Smith has been “holding in” since the start of training camp, meaning he is at the facility but not practicing. The Bears put him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Aaron Rodgers’ dabbling in psychedelia has been mocked, but it seems to be working out OK for him
Bears rookie LT Braxton Jones balances humility, confidence amid rapid rise
Bears unfazed by linebacker Roquan Smith’s absence
This You Gotta See: Let’s go to the Matts as Eberflus’ Bears take on Nagy’s Chiefs
Bears WR N’Keal Harry out with reported high ankle sprain
New Bears defensive coordinator will blitz even less than old ones did
The Latest
A woman was injured when a bullet flew through the rear doorway of her home Aug. 21, 2020, in Calumet Heights.
Crime
15-year-old shot in leg while walking in East Side neighborhood
The boy was attacked in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue Monday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police are searching for a group of men who allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman August 28, 2021, in Lawndale.
Crime
2 teens seriously injured in Riverdale shooting
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest, and an 18-year-old boy was grazed in the eye and shot in the leg.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
News
Man shot in North Kenwood after confronting car thieves
The man, 38, saw the thieves inside his car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park about 12:15 a.m. and approached them, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Dear Abby: Since daughter’s breakup, we miss her ex’s parents
The two families became close, and the girl’s mother isn’t sure whether to reach out now that the teens are no longer dating.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Grilled portobello mushroom caprese.
Recipes
Menu planner: For a special meatless dinner, try grilled portobello mushroom caprese
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 