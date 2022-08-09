Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade as contract talks stall

Roquan Smith, arguably the Bears’ best player, said he has officially requested that the team trade him as their contract negotiations haven’t gotten anywhere.

Smith put out a long statement addressed to the City of Chicago and Bears fans in which he talked about how much he loved playing for the Bears and wanted to stay with the organization his entire career, but said that general manager Ryan Poles and the new front off ice “doesn’t value me.”

He went on to accuse Poles of not negotiating “in good faith” and presenting a stance of “take it or leave it” throughout their discussions. Smith left open the possibility that the McCaskey family could step in, “but as of right now I don’t see a path back to the organization that I truly love.”

Smith has been “holding in” since the start of training camp, meaning he is at the facility but not practicing. The Bears put him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

