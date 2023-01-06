Bears’ Jaquan Brisker, Chase Claypool available vs. Vikings; Kyler Gordon questionable

The Bears don’t have many key players left as they prepare to face the Vikings in the final game of the season Sunday, but a few are expected to be available.

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Chase Claypool practiced in full Friday and should be available to play Sunday. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon was limited and listed as questionable.

Claypool, who has been fighting a knee injury for over a month, practiced in full all week and would only miss the game if the Bears decide to hold him out as part of an organizational strategy. They’re already sitting quarterback Justin Fields because he has a hip strain, though Fields played through that injury last week against the Lions.

Gordon was limited in practice Thursday because of a groin injury, but returned Friday. Brisker missed Wednesday for a personal reason but has practiced both days since.

The Bears have the NFL’s second-worst record at 3-13 and are an eight-point underdog against the Vikings. If the Bears lose and the Texans beat the Colts, the Bears would secure the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

