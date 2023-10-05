Bears’ Teven Jenkins to return Thursday vs. Commanders

The Bears will get a significant piece of their offensive line back with the return of left guard Teven Jenkins. They activated him from injured reserve in time to play against the Commanders on Thursday.

To make room, the Bears cut third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman. Rookie Tyson Bagent will be the second-stringer for the second straight week.

Safety A.J. Thomas was promoted from the practice squad.

Jenkins injured his right calf in August and went on IR before the season started, requiring him to miss the first four games.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was optimistic about Jenkins’ chances at the beginning of the week and opened his 21-day practice window.

Jenkins has had a wild ride since former Bears general manager Ryan Pace drafted him in the second round. Pace intended him to be a long-term answer at left tackle, but general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus quickly moved him to right tackle in the 2022 offseason and shifted him to right guard shortly before the season started.

Despite the turbulence, Jenkins was arguably the Bears’ best lineman last season. When the team signed right guard Nate Davis to a three-year, $30 million deal in the offseason, Jenkins moved to left guard.

His return almost certainly means Cody Whitehair will go from left guard to center, as originally intended this season, and starting center Lucas Patrick will work as a backup.

