The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ Teven Jenkins to return Thursday vs. Commanders

Jenkins had been sidelined by a right calf injury he suffered in training camp.

By  Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears’ Teven Jenkins to return Thursday vs. Commanders
A photo of Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins playing in a game.

Jenkins missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears will get a significant piece of their offensive line back with the return of left guard Teven Jenkins. They activated him from injured reserve in time to play against the Commanders on Thursday.

To make room, the Bears cut third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman. Rookie Tyson Bagent will be the second-stringer for the second straight week.

Safety A.J. Thomas was promoted from the practice squad.

Jenkins injured his right calf in August and went on IR before the season started, requiring him to miss the first four games.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was optimistic about Jenkins’ chances at the beginning of the week and opened his 21-day practice window.

Jenkins has had a wild ride since former Bears general manager Ryan Pace drafted him in the second round. Pace intended him to be a long-term answer at left tackle, but general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus quickly moved him to right tackle in the 2022 offseason and shifted him to right guard shortly before the season started.

Despite the turbulence, Jenkins was arguably the Bears’ best lineman last season. When the team signed right guard Nate Davis to a three-year, $30 million deal in the offseason, Jenkins moved to left guard.

His return almost certainly means Cody Whitehair will go from left guard to center, as originally intended this season, and starting center Lucas Patrick will work as a backup.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Three keys for Bears vs. Commanders
Bears need to choose: No wins or know wins
Bears vs. Commanders — What to Watch 4
Bears lay it on the line vs. Commanders’ dominant front four
Bears coach Matt Eberflus: All I can do in face of pressure is focus more
Bears QB Justin Fields faces ideal next test vs. Commanders
The Latest
Silva Luna habla sobre las condiciones laborales injustas como trabajadora temporal durante una conferencia de prensa en Casa Michoacán en Pilsen el martes. La Ley de Justicia y Seguridad de los Trabajadores Temporales les otorga a los trabajadores temporales nueva protección y derecho a igualdad de pago.
La Voz Chicago
Nueva ley garantiza igualdad de pago y más protecciones para trabajadores temporales
La ley facilita que los trabajadores demanden a las agencias de trabajo temporal, se sindicalicen y hagan huelga.
By David Struett
 
Lionel Messi was ruled out of Wednesday’s match against the Fire.
La Voz Chicago
Lionel Messi no participa en la victoria 4-1 del Fire sobre Inter Miami
Messi fue excluido por Miami debido a una persistente lesión en la pierna, pero Soldier Field se llenó prácticamente en su totalidad aún sin la leyenda del fútbol.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Chris Rock attends a fashion show Monday ion Paris.
Movies and TV
Chris Rock set to direct MLK movie based on local author’s bio
Film version of Jonathan Eig’s book ‘King: A Life’ will have Steven Spielberg as executive producer.
By Darel Jevens
 
Westinghouse’s Leavell Windfield, Jr., (4) catches a pass and heads for the end zone.
High School Football
High school football scores from Week 7
All the scores from around the ara.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Ex empleados se manifiestan el miércoles representados por Unite Here Local 1 afuera del edificio en 875 N. Michigan Ave.
La Voz Chicago
Ex empleados del Signature Room dicen que no les avisaron del cierre, presentan demanda
El restaurante del piso 95° cerró permanentemente la semana pasada. Los trabajadores exigen sueldos atrasados.
By Isabel Funk
 