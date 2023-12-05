Justin Jones is Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Beginning this week, Jones and the other 31 nominees will wear a helmet sticker to recognize their achievement. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 8 as part of the lead up to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The trophy, which honors players who excel on the field and make a positive impact off of it, was created in 1970 and named after the former Bears star running back in 1999.

The Bears cited Jones’ work with the Allendale Association, which benefits kids facing behavioral challenges, and the Youth Guidance Program.

“His leadership with the team has been outstanding since he’s been here,” general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement.

Cornerback Charles Tillman is the most recent Bears player to win the award, having done so in 2013.

Jones is in his second season with the team after the Bears signed him away from the Chargers in March 2022. Jones has two sacks and 34 tackles this season.

