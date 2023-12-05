The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Justin Jones is Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Beginning this week, Jones and the other 31 nominees will wear a helmet sticker to recognize their achievement. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 8 as part of the lead up to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Justin Jones is Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones stretches.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Beginning this week, Jones and the other 31 nominees will wear a helmet sticker to recognize their achievement. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 8 as part of the lead up to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The trophy, which honors players who excel on the field and make a positive impact off of it, was created in 1970 and named after the former Bears star running back in 1999.

The Bears cited Jones’ work with the Allendale Association, which benefits kids facing behavioral challenges, and the Youth Guidance Program.

“His leadership with the team has been outstanding since he’s been here,” general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement.

Cornerback Charles Tillman is the most recent Bears player to win the award, having done so in 2013.

Jones is in his second season with the team after the Bears signed him away from the Chargers in March 2022. Jones has two sacks and 34 tackles this season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears control No. 1 and No. 5 picks
Matt Eberflus: Bears need to curb pre-snap flags
Cole Kmet: Packers interfered, though it’s never called on Hail Mary
As Bears careen toward end of season, who stays and who goes?
Bears have unfinished business vs. Lions
The NFC North is better than we thought — and the Bears have work to do
The Latest
GettyImages_951981044.jpg
Bears
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears control No. 1 and No. 5 picks
A week-by-week update of where the Bears will pick in the upcoming draft.
By John Silver
 
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
Chicago
Lanes reopen after pedestrian killed on Dan Ryan Expressway near 18th: ISP
The first crash happened around 2:25 a.m. near 18th Street and when the driver got of her car, another vehicle hit her, state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
U.S. auto safety regulators say they are monitoring data from a group of mostly unrecalled Takata air bag inflators after one of them exploded in a BMW and seriously injured a driver in Chicago.
News
Safety regulators investigating after Takata air bag inflator in BMW blows apart, injuring driver in Chicago
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says BMW is recalling 486 SUVs after the driver was seriously on Oct. 23. BMW blamed a welding defect and said it is limited to a small lot of inflators.
By Associated Press
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Charges pending for 4 after stolen vehicle pursuit leads to crash on Dan Ryan on South Side
Illinois State Police picked up the pursuit while a CPD helicopter watched overhead until the vehicle crashed into another near 79th Street, and the four men exited and attempted to flee on foot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Co-worker ignores greetings and acts like I don’t exist
For nine months, the rude woman hasn’t responded with so much as a smile.
By Abigail Van Buren
 