Saturday, April 29, 2023
Bears undrafted free agent tracker

By  Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
   
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears

Bears general manager Ryan Poles signed undrafted free agents after the draft ended Saturday.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Shortly after the NFL Draft ended Saturday evening, the Bears set about signing undrafted free agents. They’ll receive guaranteed money — some more than others — and an invitation to next week’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. The Bears will hold minicamp practices Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at the players who have agreed to join the Bears:

• Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent, his school announced

• Arizona defensive lineman Jalen Harris, the son of former Bears linebacker Sean Harris

• LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville

• Tulane safety Macon Clark

•  Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt

• UConn running back Robert Burns

Bears general manager Ryan Poles had success finding contributors in undrafted free agency last year, signing, among others, linebacker Jack Sanborn and cornerback Jaylon Jones. Tight ends Jake Tonges and Chase Allen also appeared in games last season.

Here’s a look at the players the Bears took in the draft:

Round 1, No. 10 overall: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright
Round 2, No. 53 overall: Florida DT Gervon Dexter
Round 2, No. 56 overall: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson
Round 3, No. 64 overall: South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens
Round 4, No. 115 overall: Texas RB Roschon Johnson
Round 4, No. 133 overall: Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott
Round 5, No. 148 overall: Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Round 5, No. 165 overall: Minnesota CB Terell Smith
Round 7, No. 218 overall: Kennesaw State DT Travis Bell
Round 7, No. 258 overall: Stanford S Kendall Williamson

