Bears undrafted free agent tracker

Shortly after the NFL Draft ended Saturday evening, the Bears set about signing undrafted free agents. They’ll receive guaranteed money — some more than others — and an invitation to next week’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. The Bears will hold minicamp practices Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at the players who have agreed to join the Bears:

• Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent, his school announced

• Arizona defensive lineman Jalen Harris, the son of former Bears linebacker Sean Harris

• LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville

• Tulane safety Macon Clark

• Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt

• UConn running back Robert Burns

Bears general manager Ryan Poles had success finding contributors in undrafted free agency last year, signing, among others, linebacker Jack Sanborn and cornerback Jaylon Jones. Tight ends Jake Tonges and Chase Allen also appeared in games last season.

Here’s a look at the players the Bears took in the draft:

Round 1, No. 10 overall: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Round 2, No. 53 overall: Florida DT Gervon Dexter

Round 2, No. 56 overall: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

Round 3, No. 64 overall: South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens

Round 4, No. 115 overall: Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Round 4, No. 133 overall: Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

Round 5, No. 148 overall: Oregon LB Noah Sewell

Round 5, No. 165 overall: Minnesota CB Terell Smith

Round 7, No. 218 overall: Kennesaw State DT Travis Bell

Round 7, No. 258 overall: Stanford S Kendall Williamson