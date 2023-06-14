With higher stakes this season, Ryan Poles must fill out Bears roster — starting at DE

Ryan Poles never misses a practice.

He’s been roaming the fields at Halas Hall during mandatory minicamp this with a close watch on the roster he built — a 91-man roster, by the way, that is down to just 15 holdovers from the Ryan Pace era.

So Poles knows firsthand what this team really is. He surely could see that a year ago, too. He knows what the Bears have and what they lack.

But unlike last season, there must be urgency to make repairs.

There are real stakes this season and serious expectations. This can’t be another burn year. It has to be a step forward. If everything goes right for the Bears, they have a shot at the playoffs. Poles can’t bypass that opportunity in the name of incremental rebuilding. The holes need to be patched quickly.

His offseason decisions to this point have indicated he is, in fact, thinking that way. While he didn’t solve all the Bears’ problems, he made upgrades at linebacker, wide receiver and offensive line. His secondary is now stocked with a Pro Bowl safety (Eddie Jackson) and four defensive backs that were second-round picks in the last few years (Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson and Jaquan Brisker).

But if there are any more moves to make, this is the time to make them.

That starts with finding help at pass rusher. The Bears have been rationalizing their heavy investment at defensive tackle rather than end by saying it’s actually more important to create pressure in the middle of the line than on the edges of it.

It doesn’t really seem to be by design, though. More likely, they didn’t have enough resources to address everything and had to make the best choices they could with what was available, especially once they traded out of the No. 1 pick in the draft and couldn’t reach premier pass rushers like Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson.

The simplest solution is to pay up for one of the established defensive ends still floating in free agency — a possibility coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged after practice Wednesday. None of those options are perfect, otherwise someone else already would’ve stepped in with a big offer to sign them, but any would boost the Bears.

At the moment, their most promising pass rusher is newcomer Demarcus Walker, who is on his fourth team in seven years and had a career-high seven sacks last season. Maybe he is poised for a breakout season, but he could use a proven partner like Jadeveon Clowney or Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue, 28, hired mega-agent Drew Rosenhaus this week to expedite his search for a landing spot. He has averaged 9.3 sacks per season over his career, including 9 1/2 for the Colts last season. The knock on him is that he’s exclusively a pass rusher and ineffective against the run, but the Bears could learn to live with that.

Even at this stage of free agency, Ngakoue’s price could spike, but the Bears are well positions to splurge as they still have the most salary-cap space in the NFL.

