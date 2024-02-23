The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Polling Place: Who was the 1985 Bears’ best D-lineman?

The most votes went to Richard Dent, though Dan Hampton “won” the comments section.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Washington running back John Riggins is wrapped up by Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton, with Steve McMichael there for support.

Bears great Steve McMichael has been in the news often enough of late as he bravely battles ALS with Pro Football Hall of Fame induction awaiting him, it made us think of a question:

Who was the 1985 Bears’ best defensive lineman?

That led this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter. The most votes went to Richard Dent, though Dan Hampton “won” the comments section.

“Hampton was being held on every play,” @mjmolinare wrote. “No one else could have done what they did on defense without Hampton.”

“Hampton not killing it in this poll is ridiculous,” @lennyzelms offered.

Next, we asked whose fault it’ll be if the Cubs don’t re-sign Cody Bellinger. Jed Hoyer’s? Tom Ricketts’? Scott Boras’? Bellinger’s?

“Rickets doesn’t want to dole out the money!” @JBIRD1268 charged.

Last, we asked which coach you’d rather have taking over your college basketball program: Illinois’ Brad Underwood or Northwestern’s Chris Collins?

“Underwood has a ton of flaws,” @jjhparker wrote, “but no way I’d take Collins over him.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Who was the 1985 Bears’ best defensive lineman?

Upshot: Hampton played end, tackle and nose all at an elite level; it’s no wonder he’s enshrined in Canton. But so is Dent, whose pass-rushing ability never wavered and could be breathtaking to behold. McMichael and Perry were nothing to sneeze at, either. It’s just such a shame no one ever told the ’85 Bears how good they were.

Poll No. 2: Whom are you blaming if the Cubs don’t add Cody Bellinger to their 2024 roster?

Upshot: Hoyer probably would appreciate these results. If Ricketts knocked on his door and said, “Get me Bellinger by Monday, whatever you have to do,” it would happen.

Poll No. 3: Which coach would you rather have taking over your college program?

Upshot: Underwood has piled up far more success in the Big Ten, and in less time, but Collins’ last couple of teams have been at their best in crunch time. Just imagine if we could combine the two. Wait, seriously, can we?

