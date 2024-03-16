New Bears WR Keenan Allen says he’s ‘friendly’ for quarterbacks

New Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, said Saturday he'll be ready to help whoever is his quarterback this season. The Bears currently have Justin Fields, but are expected to draft USC's Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.

"I'm a friendly guy on and off the field," Allen said with a laugh Saturday when asked what makes him quarterback-friendly. "I know the ins and outs. I know how to play the game. I'm friendly for the quarterback because I'll be in the right spots and I know how to communicate with him."

Allen, 31, played his first 11 seasons for the Chargers before their salary-cap jam squeezed him out this week. The Bears traded a fourth-round pick for him Thursday.

The Chargers drafted him in the third round out of California in 2013, and he was an instant hit with a 1,000-yard season as a rookie.

Allen tore his ACL in 2016 and missed most of that season, but stormed back to win Comeback Player of the year with 102 catches for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns.

It started a seven-year run in which he averaged 98 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns per season.

"Nothing changes but the jersey," Allen said of coming to the Bears.