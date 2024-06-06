Bears QB Caleb Williams out for perfection, but realistic about where he stands at end of minicamp

Caleb Williams can see a path to greatness, both for himself and for the Bears’ offense, after practicing this week with the strong cast of skill players they’ve put in place.

He also can see how much work it’ll take to get there by the time the season starts in September.

“There’s a light at the end of that tunnel,” Williams said after minicamp practice Thursday. “Right now we’re working with our head down and we’re building, [but] just having that moment with myself — I do it every day —and I say, ‘We’re going to be pretty damn good.’

“It’s really important to have that mindset, but also have the mindset of, ‘Let’s keep going, let’s keep working, let’s get after it.’”

The Bears used their four weeks of practice this offseason, including rookie minicamp, to hammer down the basics of their scheme, and Williams will get extra time on the field next week for three rookies-only Organized Team Activity practices. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said those sessions are intended to review and cement the basics of the offense.

The overarching assessment of Williams is that he’s on track.

Eberflus saw sharper, faster play from Williams in red-zone work Thursday compared to last week and has seen him improve in setting up formations and protections, making adjustments based on what the defense shows and grasping the passing game concepts.

There’s also the nagging issue of his cadence, which remains a modest struggle for a quarterback who relied on a clap cadence during his collegiate career. While that led to problems with false starts during minicamp and hasn’t been solved yet, Williams said he’s working on being louder at the line of scrimmage.

He’s been making impressive throws, including the odd-angle, off-platform passes that made him such a remarkable player at USC — “Now you’re seeing it up close like, ‘OK, that’s what they were talking about,’” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said — but the details are vital.

Williams was undaunted by the ups and down, saying teammates have been “graceful and encouraging” about his mistakes, and was objective about how much headway he’s made.

“I ask [the coaches] where I should be, and then obviously I have my own goal set for myself and that’s to be perfect,” he said. “You strive for something like that and you don’t ever reach it, but you keep striving for it.

“Whether it’s a day that I like or a day that I don’t, there’s always good and bad in it, so just finding my balance and reaching and striving for my goal.”

The Bears’ defense, which figures to be among the NFL’s top 10, is making things harder for him at every turn. Johnson said the best way for the defense to help Williams grow is to keep trying to confuse him, and they’ve done a nice job of that at times.

Eberflus said some teams would have Williams and the first-string offense practice against the second-team defense, but he generally prefers to go with starters against starters and thinks it’s what’s best for Williams.

“Caleb is a talent — a very good talent,” Eberflus said. “His game will go to where it needs to be. I want him to see that in front of him, the windows closing, the variation of what we do on defense.

“I want him to see that day in and day out so that when he gets to play somebody else, [he says], ‘OK, I’ve been there, done that.’ That’s how we’re going to keep it.”

Williams has work to do off the field as well, including signing his rookie contract. There’s no indication that will be a significant obstacle for general manager Ryan Poles given that rookie deals are mostly boilerplate with little room for negotiation in the collective bargaining agreement’s wage scale. Only four top-10 picks and 18 first-rounders in total have signed so far.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (No. 2), the Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8) and the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy (No. 10) also haven’t signed.

There was a rumor before the draft that Williams would make unusual demands such as a piece of team ownership, but that’s not possible under the CBA and a source shot that down as untrue anyway. Williams ultimately will get a four-year deal for roughly $40 million with a fifth-year team option for 2028.

The main points up for negotiation are the payment schedule of his signing bonus and the terms of his guaranteed money. There’s minimal potential for trouble, and there’s plenty of time to iron out a contract before rookies report for training camp July 16.

“I’m not handling that,” Williams said. “I’ve been focused on these past three days of minicamp, the OTAs before that and rookie camp before that... I have lawyers and attorneys to handle things like that so I can be free-minded on the field, enjoying coming into work every day and working my tail off.”

The Bears have signed three of their five draft picks: offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (third round), punter Tory Taylor (fourth) and defensive lineman Austin Booker (fifth). Wide receiver Rome Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, has yet to sign.

With his representation attending to the contract, Williams is engrossed in his on-field development. He needs to establish a consistent cadence and master the play calls. He already looks good at going through progressions, but needs to be more decisive.

He made small steps in those areas this week, and the upside is that however ambitious he is when he talks about aiming for the best rookie season in NFL history and taking the Bears to the Super Bowl, he’s realistic about where he stands as he prepares to lead them in training camp next month.