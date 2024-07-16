The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Bears sign rookie WR Rome Odunze

Like all first-round picks, he’ll have a team option for his fifth season.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Rome Odunze

Washington receiver Rome Odunze led the NCAA in yards receiving last season.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photos

One down, one to go.

The Bears signed rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze to a standard four-year rookie contract Tuesday the day their rookies were set to report to Halas Hall for orientation. The ninth pick in the draft will make $22.7 million over four years, with the Bears holding a team option they must decide on after three full seasons. His signing bonus is about $13.3 million.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, remains unsigned. He is one of four first-round picks— all in the top 18 selections — yet to ink their deals.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement has left little to negotiate — salaries are standardized. However, language surrounding bonuses, guarantees and offsets can be a source of some contention. The Bears don’t practice until Saturday but want Williams in the fold as soon as possible. Rookies can’t report to Halas Hall without a contract.

Odunze led all college pass-catchers with 1,640 receiving yards last season as a star at national champion runner-up Washington. He’ll team with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen to form perhaps the NFL’s most compelling wide receiver room.

Odunze has been training with Williams since before the draft — including a throwing session with his two future receiver teammates while in Los Angeles.

