The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
Bears Bears NFL

With rookies to report Tuesday, Bears' top two picks remain unsigned

uarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, and receiver Rome Odunze, the ninth selection, are among the few NFL rookies yet to ink their deals. They are the two highest selections among the five unsigned first-rounders left.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE With rookies to report Tuesday, Bears' top two picks remain unsigned
Caleb Williams

The Bears drafted quarterback Caleb Williams first overall.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Bears rookies are set to report to Halas Hall for orientation Tuesday.

Their top two picks, though, still haven’t signed their contracts. Quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, and receiver Rome Odunze, the ninth selection, are among the few NFL rookies yet to ink their deals. They are the two highest selections among the five unsigned first-rounders left. All were chosen with the top 18 picks in the draft, including Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement makes rookie contracts fairly standardized, with salaries set in advance. Williams is expected to make $39.4 million over four seasons, while Odunze is expected to earn $22.7 million. Both first-round picks have a fifth-year team option that the Bears must decide on after three seasons of play.

What’s left to negotiate typically revolves around language surrounding bonuses, guarantees and offsets.

Williams does not have an NFLPA-certified agent and has to negotiate for himself, per league rules. He’s using legal advisors; he referenced them Saturday when distancing himself from the contract negotiations.

“My lawyer and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there at top is handling that,” he said after handing out Caleb Cares Hero awards on the South Side. “That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

Williams has taken a similar stance throughout negotiations; in June, he said that allowing lawyers to try to work on his contract allows to “be free-minded on the field.”

Odunze has an agent.

The Bears are one of eight NFL teams who have rookies reporting Tuesday. Four others — including the Texans, their Aug. 1 opponent in the Hall of Fame Game — do so Wednesday.

The Texans’ veterans report Wednesday, the earliest of any NFL team. Bears veterans report Friday, with the first practice Saturday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Still without a contract, Bears QB Caleb Williams salutes students on South Side
Ryan Poles has pieces in place for Bears' next step
Bears' training-camp practices sell out in minutes
Bears lay it on the (offensive) line for 2024
NFL power rankings: Are Bears, QB Caleb Williams ready to make their move?
Ranking the new additions to the NFL uni-verse
The Latest
FLOOD-070323-14.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Chicago bajo alerta el lunes por tormentas, calor superando los 100 grados
Los meteorólogos dicen que son probables “lluvias torrenciales”. Chicago está bajo alerta por inundaciones. Otro sistema de tormentas podría atravesar la región el lunes por la noche.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Polish restaurant's dishwasher, Mikolaj (Michael Mahler), serenades waitress Lina (Dara Cameron) in "The Last Wide Open" at American Blues Theater.
Theater
'The Last Wide Open' weaves beautiful music into love scenes from a Polish restaurant
Chicago waitress and immigrant dishwasher try to reconcile different views of romance in American Blues Theater’s poignant romance.
By Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
 
Rep. Mary Miller (15th) speaks with guests at the Illinois Delegation breakfast at the Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport conference room at 6362 South 13th Street in Oak Creek, WI, Monday, July 15, 2024.
RNC 2024
Energetic Illinois Republicans thank 'an angel' for Trump's survival, push for unity
Illinois Republicans rallied behind former President Donald Trump — whom they say is helping heal fractures in their own state party.
By Mitchell Armentrout  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting.
City Hall
Johnson looks past flag-burning flap in Council Zoning choice, but leaves Ramirez-Rosa twisting in wind over bullying
Sources said Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office informed alderpersons over the weekend that Johnson planned to fill the long-vacant zoning chair with Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, a choice that has some in the business community, as well as their Council allies, more than a little concerned.
By Fran Spielman
 
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024.
Nation/World
Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case, says special prosecutor was appointed illegally
Donald Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday sided with lawyers defending the former president.
By Eric Tucker | AP
 