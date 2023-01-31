The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ penalty kill rejuvenated by switch to diamond formation

The change was made over Christmas, and the Hawks have killed 84.8% of opponent power plays since then — compared to 62.5% during the stretch leading up to that point.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ penalty kill rejuvenated by switch to diamond formation
Philipp Kurashev of the Chicago Blackhawks blocks the puck from Nicolas Deslauriers of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Blackhawks’ penalty kill has been much better since Christmas.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Diamonds are the key to the heart — and also the key to killing off power plays, the Blackhawks have learned.

Since changing their penalty-killing structure within the defensive zone from an amorphous square formation to a diamond formation over Christmas, the Hawks have completely reversed their PK fortunes.

“We looked at other teams’ setups and wanted to give this a go,” coach Luke Richardson said. “The guys really have taken to it.”

The alteration was made during the Dec. 24-26 break, which the Hawks entered having allowed a power-play goal in eight consecutive games — tied for their longest such streak since 2007-08. They had killed only 25 of 40 opponent PPs since Nov. 19, a 62.5% kill rate that ranked second-worst in the NHL during that span.

Per 60 minutes shorthanded during that span, they had allowed 134.4 shot attempts (the most in the NHL), 85.3 scoring chances (second-most) and 10.2 expected goals (seventh-most).

Their amorphous square was technically a “piston” formation, Jason Dickinson said, where one player at a time would come out to challenge the puck-carrier and try to cut off his passing angles. But the piston was not exactly running smoothly.

After the break, however, the Hawks’ reshaped PK went six-for-six combined against the Hurricanes and Blues. Their video work with assistant coach Kevin Dean, who oversees the unit, immediately yielded fruit.

They then experienced some growing pains but really found their stride when they killed all five Avalanche PPs during an upset win Jan. 12. That started a stretch in which they went 22-for-23 — before finally succumbing twice Saturday against the Oilers’ overwhelming PP.

Overall since Christmas, the Hawks’ PK boasts a 84.8% kill rate (which ranks 10th in the NHL) and has allowed 88.5 shot attempts (sixth-fewest), 52.2 scoring chances (ninth-fewest) and 7.5 expected goals (11th-fewest) per 60 minutes.

The diamond formation works by positioning one forward up top, one forward and one defenseman on the sides and one defenseman in front of the net.

If a puck comes loose alongside the boards, they can break shape to try to pin the puck, gain possession and clear it. But if they fail with that, they reassemble the diamond.

“It gives us a little bit more predictability,” forward Jason Dickinson said. “It gives us an ability to dictate where we want the puck more, and where we don’t want it to be.

“We can lock off a certain side. It doesn’t really matter to us necessarily what side we lock off, but we just know that this is the look we’re giving. It’s easy for me to read off of [fellow forward Sam Lafferty] and for the ‘D’ to read off the forwards in this set-up. We can be like, ‘OK, we’ve dictated a side. This is where our pressure is going to come from.’”

Considering many teams place their most dangerous shooters on the flanks — think Alex Ovechkin at the top of the faceoff circle for the Capitals, for example — having one side locked down can make a big difference.

And it’s much tougher to find horizontal lanes through a diamond than a square, which has reduced the number of often-deadly seam passes that opposing PPs have been able to connect.

This improved in-zone structure — combined with their league-best 52.3% shorthanded faceoff percentage, which leads to many clears right off the bat — has also created a snowball effect. Up the ice, the Hawks’ penalty killers have rejuvenated their aggressive two-man forechecking that was such a bright spot early in the season.

“Why not take a chance and give a little bit of pressure up-ice, to try to discourage them from the drop [pass] and to have a chance to kill plays at the blue line?” Richardson said. “That has worked really well for us, which gives us a lot less time in the ‘D’-zone.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Bobby Hull, former Blackhawks star with checkered past, dies at 84
Jason Dickinson’s versatility displayed on Blackhawks’ first line — and in carpentry hobby
Seth Jones powering Blackhawks’ offense but struggling with zone-entry defense
Blackhawks enter bye week after blowout loss to Oilers
Luke Philp’s first stint with Blackhawks brings him home to Alberta
Blackhawks hope Philipp Kurashev’s flashes of stardom eventually lead to breakthrough
The Latest
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Crime
Former food service director of Harvey school district charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
Vera Liddell, 66, former food service worker at Harvey School District 152, is charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise, according to county court records.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Loren Tate discusses his induction into the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2021.
Sports Media
Why stop now? Sports scribe and radio host Loren Tate, 91, wouldn’t know how if he tried
Down I-57, Tate is in Year 57 covering University of Illinois basketball and football. “This is the way I live,” he said, and what a life and career it has been.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films’ ‘The First Wave’ at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York.
Entertainment and Culture
Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ movie shooting
The filing comes nearly two weeks after the local district attorney announced that Baldwin and the film’s weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would be prosecuted for what authorities have described as a pattern of criminal disregard for safety.
By Morgan Lee | Associated Press
 
Curie’s Chikasi Ofoma (23) and Jeremy Harrington Jr. (24) battle for the ball Simeon’s Jalen Griffith (2) and Miles Rubin (24).
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
The Discount Mall sits located at 3115 West 26th Street, in the Little Village neighborhood, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Carta al Editor: El Discount Mall de La Villita merece un futuro seguro
La zona sigue atrayendo a grandes multitudes de viajeros y visitantes del Medio Oeste, y contribuye en gran medida a la economía del barrio.
By Carolina Sternberg
 