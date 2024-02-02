Corey Perry contract grievance against Blackhawks ‘threatened,’ deadline to file extended

TORONTO — The deadline for the NHL Players Association to file a grievance against the Blackhawks related to their termination of Corey Perry’s contract has been extended, NHLPA director Marty Walsh said Friday.

The deadline was originally 60 days after the termination, which put it in late January.

Reading between the lines, the extension allows the NHLPA to keep open the threat of filing a grievance — and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly indeed said Friday a grievance had been “threatened” — while likely pushing for a settlement.

“His timeline ran out, so we want to make sure we have enough time to continue forward,” Walsh said.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Perry believes the Hawks did not have proper grounds to terminate his contract over the workplace misconduct incident that took place Nov. 21 during a Hawks road trip to Columbus.

Bettman added, however, that he personally has no problem with how the Hawks handled the situation.

The situation could play out similarly to the way Evander Kane’s contract termination by the Sharks in 2021 did. The NHLPA filed a grievance for Kane — who was terminated for actions that were inappropriate, such as submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, but ultimately determined not to have violated his contract terms — in January 2022 and reached a settlement with the Sharks in September of that year.

Regardless of how things play out legally, Perry’s hockey career has moved on. The 38-year-old forward made his Oilers debut last weekend.

