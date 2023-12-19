The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Right foot injury could sideline Bulls forward Torrey Craig for months

After suffering the injury in Miami over the weekend, the test results came back on Tuesday and they weren’t great for Craig. The key reserve could miss 8-to-10 weeks.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Torrey Craig

The news on Torrey Craig and his right foot injury wasn’t good, as the key veteran reserve could be sidelined for several months.

Lynne Sladky/AP

Bulls rookie Julian Phillips and second-year wing Dalen Terry better be ready to pick up some valuable minutes.

The team announced on Tuesday that the results of the right foot injury to veteran reserve Torrey Craig was a bit more significant than first hoped, with the forward diagnosed with an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia.

The timetable for his return involves Craig being immobilized for approximately four weeks, followed by a period of rehabilitation projected to require an additional four to six weeks.

Craig, who was averaging 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season, suffered the injury in Miami. The Bulls wanted him to get checked out by their doctors once the road trip ended on Monday, and the results came back in the afternoon.

With Torrey unavailable in the win over the 76ers on Monday, coach Billy Donovan used Terry for 10 minutes, but he has also been giving Phillips playing time recently as well. It will likely be match-up based how Donovan uses the two.

