Starbucks store in Edgewater becomes latest to unionize

A Starbucks store in Edgewater on Friday became the chain’s seventh location in the area to unionize.

Workers at 6350 N. Broadway voted 12-2 in a tally supervised by the National Labor Relations board. As in the other locations here that have unionized, the staff is affiliating with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.

Besides the seven victories in the Chicago area, the union drive, has suffered defeats at three local stores. The company has opposed the national organizing campaign.

Across the country, according to the most recent NLRB count, the union has won elections at 221 stores and lost at 46, with elections ordered or in progress at another 34 locations.

