Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Tribune Publishing to lay off nearly 200 workers as printing operations prepare for move to Schaumburg

Employees were told of the layoffs last week, according to data disclosed under the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Tribune Freedom Center located at 560 W Grand Ave., in the River West neighborhood.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Tribune Publishing will lay off nearly 200 workers beginning April 22 as the newspaper gears up to move printing operations from the Freedom Center to Schaumburg.

Employees were made aware of the layoffs last week, according to data disclosed under the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. "Plant closure" was listed as the reason for the layoffs.

Paddock Publications, the publisher of the Daily Herald, agreed in May to sell its 20-year-old Paddock Printing Center in Schaumburg to an affiliate of Tribune Publishing.

Twenty Lake Holdings, which will be the new owner of the 160,000-square-foot facility on 21 acres along the Elgin-O’Hare Expressway, is a subsidiary of Alden Global Capital along with Tribune Publishing.

Paddock signed a long-term contract for Tribune Publishing to print and distribute the Daily Herald. Tribune Publishing also prints and distributes the Chicago Sun-Times.

Existing Daily Herald production staff members will be offered positions with Tribune Publishing as it takes over management of the facility.

The Tribune’s current printing plant along the Chicago River — the Freedom Center — was itself sold to make way for a Bally’s casino and entertainment district.

The center will be demolished and the casino is expected to open in 2026.

The Latest
MIGRANTS_050223_04.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Chicago cierra 4 refugios para migrantes en medio de una pausa de llegadas
Los cuatro refugios, con capacidad para unas 400 personas, estaban situados en el centro de la ciudad, en North Lawndale y en el lado norte. Cerraron en medio de un descenso temporal de los cruces fronterizos.
By Michael Loria
 
A Chicago Fire Department shoulder patch
Crime
Good Samaritan helps rescue woman who fell from moving Green Line train: CPD
The passenger opened the doors of the train in the 3100 block of West Lake Street and suffered a broken leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
ambulance_stock.jpg
Crime
U-Haul driver dies after crashing into Little Calumet River during police pursuit on Far South Side
At 4:20 a.m., the U-Haul crashed into the river at 130th Street and Indiana Avenue during a police chase with Hammond police officers, a spokesperson with the fire department said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A vigil attendee lights one of the candles near a teddy bear and other items left on the sidewalk outside Trinity Church.
Crime
2 questioned in deadly Senn High School shooting: police
Three students were attacked two blocks from their school on Jan. 31. Daveon Gibson, 16, was killed. Two other boys were wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
eagle02-17-24OakLawnRS.jpeg
Outdoors
The return of bald eagles keeps catching our eyes, Chicago to the hinterlands
There’s something magical about the return of bald eagles from the brink.
By Dale Bowman
 