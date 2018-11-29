Starbucks installing anti-porn filters on store Wi-Fi starting next year

A sign hangs in the window of a Starbucks store on May 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.| Scott Olson/Getty Images

Starting next year, you won’t be able to watch porn at Starbucks.

The coffee giant said that starting in 2019, it will have new filters in place to prevent customers using its in-store Wi-Fi from accessing explicit content.

Starbucks refers to itself as the “third place” – meaning a No. 3 comfort spot after home and work – and has released a statement about why it’s putting these anti-porn measures in place.

“While it rarely occurs, the use of Starbucks public Wi-Fi to view illegal or egregious content is not, nor has it ever been, permitted,” the company said. “To ensure the Third Place remains safe and welcoming to all, we have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores.”

Starting next year, you won’t be able to watch porn at Starbucks.

The coffee giant said that starting in 2019, it will have new filters in place to prevent customers using its in-store Wi-Fi from accessing explicit content.

Starbucks refers to itself as the “third place” – meaning a No. 3 comfort spot after home and work – and has released a statement about why it’s putting these anti-porn measures in place.

“While it rarely occurs, the use of Starbucks public Wi-Fi to view illegal or egregious content is not, nor has it ever been, permitted,” the company said. “To ensure the Third Place remains safe and welcoming to all, we have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores.”

Zlati Meyer, USA Today

Read more at usatoday.com