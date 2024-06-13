The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Fran Spielman Show Chicago City Hall

Bally's won't open permanent casino in River West by 2026, gaming expert says — and may not build it at all

As CEO of Gaming U.S.A. Corporation and editor of the Gaming Industry Daily Report, Alan Woinski has watched cities like Detroit and New Orleans struggle to complete their ambitious casino projects. He believes the financial hurdles now confronting Bally’s are infinitely worse.

By  Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Bally's won't open permanent casino in River West by 2026, gaming expert says — and may not build it at all
Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.

Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.

Provided

Bally’s will never deliver the $1.7 billion casino and entertainment complex in River West by a state-mandated September 2026 deadline — and may not have the financial wherewithal to build the project at all.

That’s the bleak assessment from one of the nation’s foremost experts on a gaming industry in free-fall.

Alan Woinski is the CEO of Gaming U.S.A. Corporation and editor of the Gaming Industry Daily Report.

He has watched cities like Detroit and New Orleans struggle to complete their ambitious casino projects.

And in Chicago, he believes the financial hurdles now confronting Bally’s — including an $800 million construction funding gap and a buyout offer from its largest shareholder that’s roughly half of what it was two years ago — are infinitely worse.

Which is why Woinski was not surprised when Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his doubts about a casino deal Chicago is counting on to generate $200 million in annual revenue. Johnson, in fact, compared the situation to the cost-cutting deal he recently renegotiated with United and American airlines to proceed with the next phase of the O’Hare Airport expansion project.

It was an “invitation” to Bally’s to renegotiate a deal — a deal with timelines and features that Woinski views as impossible to deliver.

“He’s saying there’s not going to be any choice. … Let’s say Bally’s does find the money and it’s … at a very, very high interest rate for the financing. It just makes it that much harder for that property to achieve profitability. It doesn’t help anyone,” Woinski said.

“The one thing I’m certain of is we’re not going to have that full project by the end of 2026. … Whether there’s something in the permanent spot by 2026 — that’s going to be determined. I would not be surprised if we wind up with, ‘Let’s just get a better temporary casino. Build it out. It’s not going to cost as much. It’s the next best thing.’”

Mayor Brandon Johnson shakes hands with Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s Corporation, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bally’s Casino at Medinah Temple on Oct. 3, 2023.

Mayor Brandon Johnson shakes hands with Soo Kim, chairman of the board of directors at Bally’s Corporation, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the temporary casino at Medinah Temple in October.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bally’s Chicago General manager Mark Wong pushed back on critics Thursday, saying in a statement: “Our commitment to this project has never wavered and we are on track for a September 2026 opening.”

Bally’s plans to take possession of the River West site, 777 W. Chicago Ave., on July 5, when “work to prepare the site for demolition will begin immediately, such as capping water and electrical lines,” Wong said, adding that “details about the demolition timeline and financing are forthcoming.”

A vendor fair was held this week, the day after Johnson expressed his doubts. A public hearing to discuss demolition of the Chicago Tribune’s Freedom Center printing plant at the site is scheduled for Friday.

Last month, the company’s temporary casino at Medinah Temple set new highs for both admissions and gross receipts. But the May windfall still remains well below the ambitious projections included in Johnson’s budget.

None of that erased Woinski’s doubts about the prospects for the project.

“I hope they don’t put a shovel in the ground. Demolition is one thing. There’s nothing wrong with clearing the site and getting ready. But I really hope they don’t begin construction without getting the remaining financing. I’ve seen that way too many times in way too many locations over the past 30 years in this business,” Woinski said.

A rendering of the planned Bally’s casino in Chicago.

Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.

Provided

“We call certain places … [a] hole in the ground because they started and, for whatever reason, they never finished, either without financing or … a local group was able to hold it up,” he added.

“You don’t want that. That’s the worst thing for everyone. … I’ve seen it in Las Vegas, right on the Strip. I’ve seen … things start and then stop.”

Two months ago, two high-profile investors trying to block a takeover effort by the debt-laden corporation’s chairman, Soo Kim, warned Chicago’s casino bet on Bally’s could go bust if the company goes private.

As Bally’s scrambles to secure $800 million to build its permanent casino, investors from K&F Growth Capital warned in a letter to Bally’s board that Kim’s bid “jeopardizes the completion of the Chicago project, putting at further risk gainful employment and tax generation in Illinois.”

Wall Street ratings firms Moody’s and Fitch have downgraded Bally’s credit since March, with S&P Global highlighting “development and execution risks” for the company as it aims to break ground on its permanent casino at 777 W. Chicago Ave.

The company has committed to spending $1.7 billion on the project and is contractually obligated to spend at least $1.34 billion under the host city agreement signed by then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration. The gaming giant still hasn’t figured out where it’s putting a massive hotel tower, after discovering earlier this year that the location in their original plan would damage city water pipes.

Medinah Temple, the River North site of Bally’s temporary casino.

Until Bally’s opens at the River West site, it is operating a smaller, temporary casino at Medinah Temple in River North.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times file

Yet another problem for Bally’s is the changing landscape for legalized gambling.

The once-booming market has been severely impacted by video gaming terminals in bars and restaurants and the proliferation of sports betting that allows gamblers to place bets using their cell phones.

“I don’t understand why any new [casino] licenses were granted in Illinois because this is a casino business, a state casino business that has been kind of in a death spiral since” video gaming terminals started, Woinski said.

“Why grant licenses to begin with anywhere in the state when you have a mature casino industry that is in decline? … It’s not just Illinois. It’s kind of nationwide. We’ve reached the saturation point. Whether that’s because of casinos, racetracks, video gaming terminals, sports betting, online gambling [or] all of those things combined, there comes a point where you say to yourself, ‘How many more gamblers can we possibly have?’ “


Next Up In Fran Spielman Show
ShotSpotter CEO brands movement to dump gunshot-detection technology 'first cousin of defund the police'
Bears stadium debate should shift south to Michael Reese site, Civic Federation president says
The ups and downs of Mayor Johnson's roller-coaster first year
Vallas to decide by Memorial Day whether to enter 2023 race for mayor
After years of futility, newest City Council member wants to deliver high school to Near South Side
Willie Wilson to announce April 11 if he’s running for mayor against Lightfoot
The Latest
Police caution at a crime scene.
La Voz Chicago
Tres heridos en un tiroteo en Chicago Lawn
Los tres fueron heridos de bala poco antes de las 2 de la tarde del miércoles en el bloque 5900 al sur de Western Avenue. Todos fueron hospitalizados en buen estado.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 16-year-old girl was shot Jan. 3 in Englewood on the South Side.
La Voz Chicago
Balean a paletero de 67 años en el lado sureste
El hombre recibió un disparo en la pierna y fue llevado al Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago en buenas condiciones, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Gabriel Soto wears a black ballcap, maroon T-shirt and reflective sunglasses as he stands in a residential yard with one elbow resting on a fence, as trees from Douglass Park are seen in the background.
La Voz Chicago
Los vecinos de Douglass Park reaccionan a la mudanza del Riot Fest
El festival se traslada al SeatGeek Stadium, situado en el 7000 S. Harlem Ave. en Bridgeview. Algunos residentes y propietarios de negocios se alegran de la marcha del tráfico y el ruido y de que la comunidad recupere el acceso a los espacios verdes. Otros lamentan perder la emoción y las multitudes.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
La Voz Chicago
Comunidad LGBTQ+ de Chicago: Cuéntanos tu historia
Sun-Times, Vocalo y WBEZ quieren destacar las historias LGBTQ+ de nuestra ciudad durante el Mes del Orgullo y más allá.
By Sun-Times staff
 
GRASSLAND STILL 9_Courtesy of Grassland Film (1).png
La Voz Chicago
En ‘Grassland’, Mía Maestro hace eco por la justicia social
La actriz argentina comparte sobre el filme que trae a la mesa el tema del encarcelamiento por posesión de marihuana con perspectiva humana.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 