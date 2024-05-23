Balanced Sky win second straight on road, hand Liberty its first loss of the season

NEW YORK — Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon appeared intentionally composed Thursday in Brooklyn.

It was almost as if she knew the line of questioning that awaited her ahead of the Sky’s game against the Liberty and didn’t want to overindulge in the emotions required to answer properly.

On the one hand, it was Weatherspoon’s first official game against the Liberty — the franchise with which she won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and was a five-time All-Star — as a head coach in the WNBA. On the other, it was an opportunity for her to lead her team to a win.

It was a storybook picture with the Sky handing the Liberty their first lost of the season, 90-81.

Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Angel Reese added 13 points and nine rebounds and Dana Evans finished with 12 points and four assists.

Both Weatherspoon and Sky assistant Crystal Robinson, who played for the Liberty from 1999-2005, were honored with tribute videos during Thursday’s game.

Robinson, who, along with Weatherspoon, is a member of the Liberty’s Ring of Honor, was transparent about what it meant to be back in New York pregame.

“We’re competitors,” Robinson said. “We love the Liberty. We’re happy to be back here but nothing will make us happier than to come in here and win.”