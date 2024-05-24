The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Who was Angel Reese really taking aim at in since deleted post?

“And that’s on getting a win in a packed arena, not just cause of one player on our charter flight,” Reese shared in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Who was Angel Reese really taking aim at in since deleted post?
Sky Liberty Basketball

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/AP

After the Sky’s 90-81 victory Thursday against the Liberty, forward Angel Reese had thoughts to share.

‘‘And that’s on getting a win in a packed arena, not just cause of one player on our charter flight,’’ Reese shared in a since-deleted post on X.

Many took the post, which referred to the WNBA’s new policy on charter flights, as a shot at Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 pick in the draft last month. The two were deemed college rivals after LSU beat Iowa in the title game of the 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament, after which Reese mimicked Clark’s ‘‘you can’t see me’’ gesture.

On Wednesday, however, Hall of Fame player and TNT analyst Charles Barkley shared his opinion about the growth of the WNBA, which could have been the real inspiration behind Reese’s post.

‘‘You women out there, y’all petty, man,’’ Barkley said during TNT’s ‘‘Inside the NBA’’ broadcast. ‘‘Y’all should be thanking [Clark] for getting y’all [expletive] private charters.’’

Barkley isn’t the only prominent NBA voice with a strong opinion about Clark’s early impact on the WNBA. Four-time NBA champion LeBron James made his feelings clear on the latest episode of his podcast ‘‘Mind the Game’’ with JJ Redick.

After sharing his advice for Clark, saying anyone with that level of fame needs to ‘‘put your blinders on,’’ James also credited her for her impact on the WNBA.

‘‘Don’t get it twisted, don’t get it [expletive] up,’’ James said. ‘‘[Clark] is the reason why a lot of great things are gonna happen for the WNBA.’’

TV ratings for the Fever already have set new league records. Clark’s debut against the Sun was the most-viewed WNBA game on ABC in history.

Reese, however, is having her own impact. The Sky’s season-ticket sales have increased by 33% and their revenue by 58% this season. Their game June 6 against the Mystics has been moved to Capital One Arena, which has a capacity of 20,356 fans.

Reese’s post appeared to be a clear acknowledgment of what many continue to miss: that more than one player is influencing the burgeoning interest in the WNBA.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Balanced Sky win second straight on road, hand Liberty first loss of the season
Dwyane Wade launches online community supporting transgender youth
La debutante en el Sky Kamilla Cardoso quiere regresar a jugar con fuerza
WNBA's Toronto expansion team set to begin play in 2026
Angel Reese continues to defy usual rookie experience, adds team owner to résumé
Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso aiming for a strong return game
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, May 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
gavel2.jpg
Crime
A former DuPage County prosecutor accused of threatening state lawmakers, gun control groups on social media
Samuel Cundari, 30, is charged with making threatening posts on X directed at the children of two state lawmakers, gun control groups and the Illinois attorney general’s office. He’s also accused of posting about a potential bomb at a Springfield LGBTQ festival.
By Kade Heather
 
The Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida.
Sports Saturday
Krack bettor: Las Vegas resident Bill Krackomberger finding fresh gambling ground in Florida
The gambler, known industrywide as KrackMan or Krack, wrote: ‘‘I live in the supposed sports-betting capital of the world . . . but have to go to Florida to make bets.’’
By Rob Miech
 
MICROGRID-052524_25.jpg
Housing & development
ComEd flips the switch on Bronzeville microgrid in latest push for electric power
Leaders including state Sen. Dick Durbin applauded the move as a path toward sustainability as weather threats and climate change become more common throughout Illinois.
By Abby Miller
 
New York Mets v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs
Series opener between Cubs and Cardinals postponed due to inclement weather
The game will be made up on July 13.
By Maddie Lee
 