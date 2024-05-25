The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sky's first three games are a small sample size with big takeaways

After beginning the season with a three-game road trip — splitting games in Dallas before handing the Liberty their first loss of the season on Thursday — the Sky (2-1) host the Sun (4-0) for their home opener on Saturday.

By  Annie Costabile
   
The Sky’s homecoming arrives on a high note.

After beginning the season with a three-game road trip — splitting games in Dallas before handing the Liberty their first loss of the season Thursday — the Sky (2-1) host the Sun (4-0) for their home opener Saturday at Wintrust Arena.

It’s an opportunity to knock off the WNBA’s last remaining undefeated team. More important, however, is the chance to prove what new coach Teresa Weatherspoon has instilled is more than just beginner’s luck.

“[Thursday’s win] is just a confidence builder, if anything,” guard Marina Mabrey said. “This league is so tough. We’re going to turn around and play Connecticut.”

Through three games, there are noteworthy aspects of the Sky’s new game that the team can build off and others that they need to remedy.

Weatherspoon’s defensive identity has clearly taken hold of the organization she was tasked to lead seven months ago. It’s a small sample size, but after the first 11 days of the WNBA season, the Sky are fourth in steals per game, third in blocks and second in rebounding.

On the offensive end, they are fourth in points scored off turnovers and lead the league in fast-break points and points in the paint. Their defensive rating (96.0) is fourth in the league.

“Not everybody wants to go out there -every night and defend,” Mabrey said. “It’s not easy, and it’s not fun.”

“Having those personalities that are willing to dig deep and find that strength and keep trying to guard. It takes a lot of mental strength.”

During exit interviews last year, Mabrey was forthcoming about areas of her game that needed to improve. She spoke specifically about getting in better shape and handling the WNBA’s physicality better.

Through three games, Mabrey is the Sky’s leading scorer, averaging 18 points with six assists.

It’s clear that Mabrey will be the Sky’s offensive spark. She was the Sky’s second-leading scorer behind Kahleah Copper last year. On top of being a scoring threat, Mabrey is focused on developing as a facilitator.

In the Sky’s first game, there were a few moments when Mabrey missed wide-open teammates. After watching the tape, she addressed the issue immediately.

“After I saw the film, I went up to Dana and Angel,” Mabrey said in Dallas. “I said, ‘I missed you guys last game, but keep your hands out. I’m going to find you guys.’ ”

One of Mabrey’s greatest skills is her aggressiveness as a shooter. Weatherspoon doesn’t want her to temper that, and neither do her teammates.

However, Mabrey is searching for the -winning balance.

“I try to think about maybe if I have 22 instead of 28 and I have seven assists instead and my teammates feel involved, that’s going to be more wins for us,” Mabrey said.

In the Sky’s second game, a win against the Wings, Mabrey finished with 14 points and eight assists. It was far from her best night shooting, but she hit big shots when the Sky needed them. While she was finding her shot, she also was able to find her teammates.

Against the Liberty, Mabrey had that winning equation once again, finishing with 21 points and seven assists.

Issues the Sky need to address start with their free-throw percentage. They’re third in the league in free-throw attempts but 11th in free-throw percentage, shooting 65.7%. Three-point shooting is another area of concern. The Sky are shooting 28.1% from behind the arc, 11th in the league.

Mabrey joked after the game, saying, “Coach Spoon does not want us to settle for those threes.”

At one point early in the first quarter Thursday, Mabrey hit a three from the top of the key, and Weatherspoon appeared frustrated. After the game, Weatherspoon’s desire for her team to be patient finding the best shot was made clear.

“We can’t settle,” Weatherspoon said. “I don’t believe in settling. We have to put pressure on the defense. When we do that, it -definitely gives us an opportunity.”

