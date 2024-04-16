The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
New leader of Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition steps down after less than 3 months on the job

The Rev. Frederick Haynes III, pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, took over as president and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in February and had planned to run the organization from Texas.

By  Associated Press
   
The Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III, left, greets the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Dallas in February 2024. Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the civil rights group founded by Jackson in the 1970s, elevated Haynes as its first new leader in more than 50 years.

A Dallas pastor who took over leadership of the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s longtime civil rights organization resigned Tuesday after less than three months on the job.

The Rev. Frederick Haynes III told The Associated Press that he submitted his resignation as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Tuesday.

Jackson announced in July that he would step down from the Chicago-based organization he founded more than 50 years ago, and he introduced Haynes as his successor.

Haynes, the pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, was formally installed as president and CEO in a February ceremony in Dallas. He planned to lead the organization, which advocates for social justice and political activism, from Texas.

Jackson — who was pivotal in the modern Civil Rights Movement — has faced numerous health issues in recent years and has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Still, the 82-year-old two-time presidential candidate hasn’t shied away from the public eye.

Jackson appeared at a packed Chicago City Council meeting in January to support a controversial resolution for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

