Thursday, May 23, 2024
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near Kathy Osterman Beach

A man in his 30s was found unresponsive in the water about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Authorities are investigating.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan near Kathy Osterman Beach on Thursday morning.

Officials responded about 11 a.m. to the 5600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, where a man in his 30s was discovered unresponsive in the water, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause and manner of his death have not been determined.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

The man was the fourth person in the last week to be pulled from a waterway in the city.

Related

A 6-year-old boy was rescued Wednesday evening from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach. The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Earlier Wednesday, a man who police said jumped into the Chicago River near State Street and Wacker Drive in the Loop was rescued by first responders. The man, 37, was hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

On Saturday, a 34-year-old man died after crews pulled him from Lake Michigan off 31st Street Beach, according to police.

At least five people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which tracks drownings

