The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Crime News

Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue

The remains, of a man possibly in his 40s, were recovered about 6:40 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD.JPG

Police Marine Unit officers pulled a man’s body from the water, near the shore, at North Avenue Beach.

Sun-Times file

Marine Unit officers pulled a body from Lake Michigan Tuesday morning near North Avenue Beach, police said.

The body, that of a man possibly in his 40s, was recovered about 6:35 a.m., a Marine Unit officer said.

It was not known immediately how long he'd been in the lake but he was found between the sand and the water, closer to shore, the officer said.

The man's name was not released.

