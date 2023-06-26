The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 26, 2023
City Hall Auburn Gresham News

Johnson launches summer jobs program

The program will have 24,000 jobs and internships for young people ages of 16 to 24. And while that’s 2,000 more than last year, it is 8,000 fewer than the One Summer Chicago program provided in 2019.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Johnson launches summer jobs program
Chicago City Hall.

Chicago City Hall.

Sun-Times file

Mayor Brandon Johnson campaigned on a promise to deliver Chicago from violent crime by doubling the number of summer jobs for young people and making those employment opportunities year-round.

He’ll have to settle for incremental progress, at least for the time being.

On Monday, Johnson launched his first version of Chicago’s annual summer jobs program, with 24,000 jobs and internships for young people ages 16 to 24.

That’s 2,000 jobs more than the city created last year, but 8,000 fewer jobs and internships than the program known as One Summer Chicago created in 2019 under then-outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Even so, Johnson praised the business community for answering the call. He portrayed the program as the “start of a bold transformational approach” and said he is excited about its potential for reducing the violence that routinely spikes along with the temperatures.

“We know that the outcomes will be dramatically different when we invest in young people. We know what the outcomes will be when our children feel loved, supported and seen,” Johnson said.

“As a teacher, I’ve looked into the eyes of children every single day who long for hope. I’ve seen what the lack of opportunity looks like and that’s what drives me today. … By creating pathways to employment for youth, we are showing our young people that we truly do love them and that we trust them. We believe in them. And that they truly have a seat at the table.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel shakes hands with Phillip Lee, one of the youths hired through the One Summer Plus program, in 2013.

In 2013, then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with Phillip Lee and other youth who had found jobs through the One Summer Plus program. By 2019, the One Summer Chicago program was providing about 32,000 summer jobs.

Sun-Times file

Jennifer Johnson, deputy mayor for education, youth and human services, said the “rapid expansion” of paid summer opportunities for young people will be accomplished, in part, by providing “additional resources” to City Colleges and Chicago Public Schools.

“CPS is working with some of our most vulnerable people who’ve been disconnected. And we’re bringing them back because they are worth it,” she said.

But she made it clear that summer jobs are “not enough.” Chicago needs “additional year-round, paid opportunities and jobs for our young people of all ages” — created with their input.

“They know from their lived experiences their own needs, and we ought to be taking their words and their thoughts and their feelings into account with everything that we do,” Jennifer Johnson said.

Brad Tietz, vice-president of government relations and strategy for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, said ensuring every young person has the opportunity to “have a job and learn about different careers ... ...is not only the right thing to do” but also “helps address our immediate and long-term public safety challenges. It provides Chicago businesses today a new talent pool at a time of persistent labor challenges and shortages that are impacting every industry. And it builds Chicago’s workforce of tomorrow.”

Related

Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller said 76 young people will serve the Chicago Police Department this summer alongside community policing officers.

Those young people “will learn a lot from our experienced CPD members who dedicate themselves to building trust and enhancing safety in all of our neighborhoods,” Waller said.

“But we also have a lot to learn from my young people who will be working with us this summer. They know firsthand what it’s like to grow up as a teenager or young adult in Chicago. They can help us learn what we, as a Chicago Police Department, can do better so that our youth feel safe and supported.”

Julian Green, senior vice-president of communications for the Chicago Cubs, said he knows first-hand how important the summer jobs program is. He’s a product of it. He got his start as a recreation leader at Tuley Park.

“I was you — and I want you to be me someday,” Green told the young people gathered at the nonprofit group A Knock at Midnight, 400 W. 76th St., where Johnson launched the summer jobs program.

A Knock at Midnight serves Englewood, West Englewood, Chatham and Auburn Gresham. This summer, it will place 100 young people at more than a dozen local businesses, nonprofits and community organizations.

“When people ask me about what do we do in the immediate [future] to make sure that we are building a better, stronger, safer Chicago,” the mayor said, “A Knock at Midnight is doing just that.”

Related


Next Up In Politics
GI Bill case filed by decorated Army veteran James Rudisill to be heard by the Supreme Court
City could open up to 5 new migrant shelters
James Crown dead in Colorado racetrack accident at 70; Chicago billionaire had just announced plans to enlist CEOs to fight violent crime
Mercenary chief’s rebellion has weakened Putin, analysts say, as Russia faces counteroffensive in Ukraine
Justice Alito’s undisclosed fishing trip brings more discredit to the Supreme Court
Alejandra Oliva argues in new migration memoir for the United States to be more compassionate
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Gunshot victim who was dropped off at Roseland Hospital dies
The man, 35, was dropped off with a gunshot wound early Sunday at Roseland Hospital, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Cubs’ Christopher Morel signs baseballs before Saturday’s game against the Cardinals in London.
Cubs
‘I’m invested now’: English fans react to the Cubs and Cardinals’ London Series
The Cubs and Cardinals split the weekend series 1-1.
By Maddie Lee
 
Miranda Lambert is among the music artists performing in concert at the NASCAR Chicago festival in Grant Park.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
NASCAR Chicago weekend promises music, food, family fun — and racing, too
In addition to the two-day extravaganza July 1-2 centered at Grant Park with its world-class auto races, there will also be a full-out NASCAR festival area adjacent to the raceway with concerts by Miranda Lambert, JC Brooks Band, The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A memorial service is set for Saturday in Naperville for a young woman shoved into a ravine June 14 near Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.
Suburban Chicago
Services set for Naperville woman shoved into ravine in southern Germany
A 30-year-old suspect is being held in a German jail, awaiting a possible indictment in connection with the woman’s death.
By Stefano Esposito
 
The Blackhawks acquired forward Taylor Hall from the Bruins on Monday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks acquire Taylor Hall from Bruins to begin busy draft week
In addition to Hall, who remains a strong playmaker at age 31, the Hawks also acquired the rights to veteran forward Nick Foligno. Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula’s rights were traded to Boston.
By Ben Pope
 