The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Columnists Commentary

In defense of pregnancy

In their eagerness to uphold the abortion right, supporters of abortion have slipped into defaming pregnancy itself.

By  Mona Charen
   
SHARE In defense of pregnancy
Pregnant woman

Apparently, someone needs to speak up for pregnancy. Yes, there are complications of pregnancy, but they are quite rare. And where is the acknowledgement that pregnancy is one of the great joys of life?

stock.adobe.com

With the likely end of Roe expected any day now, the press has been full of accounts of how difficult pregnancy is for women.

In addition to stories about the dangers of ectopic pregnancies (which can be life-threatening), hyperemesis gravidarum (extreme nausea and vomiting that can put women in the hospital), perineal trauma, preeclampsia (pathological high blood pressure that is a leading cause of childbirth-related death) and gestational diabetes (which sometimes persists post-pregnancy), we’ve been reminded that for a share of women who’ve given birth multiple times, some side effects are permanent.

About one-third of women who have three or more children, for example, experience pelvic floor disorders.

Supporters of abortion rights have been at pains to stress that abortion is far safer medically than carrying a baby to term. These stories are clearly intended to rebut arguments that adoption is a reasonable alternative to abortion because of the burden on the mother’s body.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

But things have gotten out of hand. In their eagerness to uphold the abortion right, they’ve slipped into defaming pregnancy itself. Young women reading these stories may get the impression that pregnancy is a hell-scape of pain, disfigurement and degradation.

Kate Manning confides she has experienced urine leakage since giving birth and urges that “we who oppose the annihilation of our bodily autonomy ought to plaster statehouses with photos of our episiotomy incisions, our Caesarean scars, our intravenous-line hematomas, our bloody postnatal sanitary pads and bloodstained bedsheets, our cracked nipples and infected breasts.”

Apparently, someone needs to speak up for pregnancy.Yes, there are complications of pregnancy, but they are quite rare. In the United States, 92% of pregnancies are healthy and normal. And among the 8% of pregnancies featuring complications, most are not life-threatening. In 2020, there were 23.8 maternal deaths in childbirth per 100,000 births, or in other words, a fraction of 1% — 0.0238.

And where is the acknowledgement that pregnancy is one of the great joys of life? I have three children (two pregnancies) and can report despite the aches and pains and the bodily changes, my days as a pregnant woman were among the happiest of my life.

Sure, there were discomforts, but pregnancy is wondrous. Your body has a wisdom and logic of its own. It knows to secrete hormones to loosen your joints, and if you give birth to a preemie, your milk will be specially formulated for a preterm infant’s needs. It’s really quite awe-inspiring.

In many respects, life is easier for men than women, but the ability to carry a child is an incomparable gift that I wouldn’t have traded for all the strength and self-esteem that are so predominant in men. The sense of partnership with nature or God in bringing a new human being into the world is profoundly moving. My senses were more acute — from smell to taste to hearing. Food has never tasted so good, and all of my nerve endings vibrated with special potency.

Pregnancy is also weird. They say that food cravings are nature’s way of ensuring women get balanced nutrition. I doubt that. I couldn’t stand broccoli while pregnant, but would practically dive across a restaurant table to get at an innocent stranger’s french fries.

Most people, very much including most women, want children. In fact, polls consistently find that people desire more children than they wind up having. There are a variety of reasons for this, but the cost of child care and college factor in.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

The number of young adults who are shunning children due to exaggerated fears of climate catastrophe depresses me. First, while climate change is a problem, it is nothing like the extinction-level event millions have been led to believe.

Second, these couples are missing out on one of life’s most rewarding experiences. In the past few years, several studies have found parents are less happy than childless couples, but I’m skeptical.

These things are impossible to fully capture with surveys, but it is instructive to consider several questions Gallup asked in 2013. Among Americans with children, 90% say they would have kids “if they had to do it over again,” while among childless adults, 50% say they would have at least one child if they had it to do over again. Forty-seven percent would have had two or more. A surprising number of those with children, 46%, said they thought a family of three or more children would have been ideal. Six percent wanted six or more.

People’s strong feelings about abortion shouldn’t lead them to defame pregnancy itself. Far from a burden, I found it to be a highlight of my life.

Want to write a letter to the editor or submit an op-ed for the Sun-Times? See ourguidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Now is the time to close the Latino digital divide
Cryptocurrency needs tighter regulation
Airport passenger assistants shouldn’t be forced to work overtime
After your abortion, grandma might sue you
Watching the Jan. 6 hearings is a must to preserve democracy
Bon appétit: Try some copi to help save our waterways
The Latest
Cubs starter Justin Steele walks back to the mound after giving up an RBI single to the Pirates’ Tyler Heineman in the sixth inning Thursday at PNC Park.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson key to remedying mistakes of last rebuild
Despite his final line in a loss to the Pirates, Steele and Cubs manager David Ross called the start Thursday one of the southpaw’s best this season.
By Maddie Lee
 
A 2021 Pew Research study found that only 67% of Hispanic adults reported owning a computer and only 65% said they have internet service at home, compared to 80% of white adults who reported both.
Other Views
Now is the time to close the Latino digital divide
Only 67% of Hispanic adults reported owning a computer and only 65% said they have internet service at home. The federal Affordable Connectivity Program is underutilized, but that’s a problem we can solve.
By Sindy M. Benavides and Angie Cooper
 
Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin speaks during the launch of University of Chicago Crime Lab’s Community Safety Leadership Academies at the David Rubenstein Forum in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022.
Business
Griffin’s move to Florida only latest blow to local philanthropy
“Many of the major funders ... are checking out. And they’re in Florida. When they leave, their charitable dollars leave,” said a source close to the world of philanthropic and charitable giving in Chicago and Illinois.
By Fran Spielman
 
A Bitcoin advertisement.
Other Views
Cryptocurrency needs tighter regulation
As the number of crypto owners has increased, so has the number of scam victims. For now, cryptocurrencies have no oversight. They are simply the Wild West of the financial world.
By Yaniv Hanoch and Stacey Wood
 
Ald. David Moore stands in front of the vacated Gresham Aldi building on Thursday after it closed permanently on June 12. Alderman Raymond Lopez, left, and Alderman Stephanie Coleman joined Moore as the three criticized the abrupt closure.
City Hall
South Side alderpersons condemn Gresham Aldi closure: ‘You have to do right by all of Chicago’
“If you would rather pay for an empty store and an abandoned store for the next five years than invest in our community, you don’t deserve to be here,” Ald. Stephanie Coleman said. “And quite frankly, we don’t want you here.”
By Mariah Rush
 