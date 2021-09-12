Man dies after double shooting in Lawndale

A man died after he was wounded in a double shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The two men, 27 and 29, were outside about 2:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Congress Parkway when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The older man was shot in his chest and arm, and died after he was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The 27-year-old was struck twice in the groin and once in the abdomen and wen to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police initially said the shooting happened on Harrison Street.

He was one of at least 64 people shot in Chicago over the weekend.

No one was in custody Sunday morning.

