Newborn baby found dead in duffle bag on Near North Side

A newborn baby was found dead in a duffle bag early Saturday in River North, police said.

About 5 a.m., the baby boy was found in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

No other details were available, police said.

Area Three detectives and the Cook County medical examiner’s office are investigating.

In Illinois, parents have up to 30 days to hand over their infant at a “Safe Haven” location if they can’t care for their child or choose not to — no questions asked.

Under state law, Safe Haven locations include hospitals and emergency care facilities, as well as police and fire stations with staff on duty.

When a newborn is left at a Safe Haven location, the child is brought to the nearest hospital, where the baby will receive a physical examination and necessary medical care. The child will eventually be released to an adoption agency.