A 61-year-old man was shot and robbed Sunday morning in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The man was walking about 7:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two male suspects in a gray Chevrolet Impala pulled up, Chicago police said.

One male got out of the car and robbed him and fired shots in his direction before getting back in and driving away, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.