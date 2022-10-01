Man killed in Roseland shooting hours after another fatally shot in same block

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Roseland on the Far South Side, just hours after another man was shot and killed in the same block, Chicago police reported.

The 21-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds about 9:05 p.m. by responding officers in the 300 block of West 110th Street, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, but did not see who fired the shots, police said.

No arrests were reported.

About eight hours earlier, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed on the same block, according to police.

