Sunday, October 16, 2022
Man shot and killed after fight at Old Town hotel lounge

The man, 35, was involved in a fight about 1:20 a.m. at the lounge in the 1800 block of North Clark Street when he was shot in the chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed early Sunday after a fight at a hotel lounge in Old Town on the North Side.

The man, 35, was involved in a fight about 1:20 a.m. at the lounge in the 1800 block of North Clark Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No one was in custody.

