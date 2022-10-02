Man killed in police-involved shooting on Near North Side: officials

A man was killed in a police-involved shooting early Sunday morning on the Near North Side, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesperson and fire officials.

A call for a “10-1” or “officer in distress” was heard over police communications about 5:05 a.m. near Hudson Avenue and Blackhawk Street. An officer fired his weapon and struck the man shortly after the call was made, according to police audio traffic.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

A 34-year-old officer was also taken to Northwestern, where his condition was stabilized, fire officials said. He was not shot in the incident.

The police spokesperson confirmed there was a police-involved shooting but didn’t immediately provide further details.

This is a developing story, check back for details.