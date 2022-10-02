17-year-old boy shot in front of house in Brainerd

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in front of a house in Brainerd on the Far South Side.

Just after noon, the teen was on a porch in front of a house in the 9000 block of South Justine Street when he was shot in the left eye, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

