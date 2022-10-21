Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early Friday in South Shore.

The man, 28, and the woman, 30, were in a parked car in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone began shooting about 1:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the back and was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The woman was transported to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No arrests were reported.