Friday, October 21, 2022
12-year-old boy seriously hurt in Lawndale drive-by shooting

The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 8:35 p.m. in the 900 block of South Albany Avenue when someone inside a gray car opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 12-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in Lawndale Friday night.

A 12-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 8:35 p.m. in the 900 block of South Albany Avenue when someone inside a gray car opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No arrests were made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

