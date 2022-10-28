Man shot to death driving in Morgan Park
The man, 19, was driving about 11:35 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue when another vehicle approached and “multiple offenders” exited and opened fire, striking the man in the body, Chicago police said.
The man, 19, was driving about 11:35 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue when another vehicle approached and “multiple offenders” exited and opened fire, striking the man in the body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Davion Bradford by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No one was in custody.
Eight murders have been recorded in the Morgan Park neighborhood so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. Half as many homicides were recorded in the community area last year.
