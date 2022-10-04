The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Hillside man wants to take back guilty plea, go to trial in 2012 bombing case

Adel Daoud was arrested at the end of a monthslong FBI investigation in which an agent provided him with an inert bomb installed in a Jeep that reeked of gasoline and was filled with “bags and bags of fertilizer.” The feds nabbed Daoud after he allegedly tried to set it off outside the Cactus Bar & Grill.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Hillside man wants to take back guilty plea, go to trial in 2012 bombing case
This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshal’s office shows Adel Daoud, of Hillside, Ill.

Adel Daoud

AP file

A decade after the feds say he tried to set off what turned out to be an inert 1,000-pound car bomb outside a downtown Chicago bar, a Hillside man says he wants to take back the unusual guilty plea he entered in 2018 and go to trial instead.

The move by Adel Daoud, now 29, threatens to further prolong the case that has stretched on ever since his arrest at the age of 18 in September 2012. It has already been delayed by Daoud’s mental health issues, as well as an appellate court’s ruling that a judge “downplayed the extreme seriousness” of the matter when she gave Daoud only 16 years in prison in 2019.

Related

Now Daoud’s new defense attorney, Quinn Michaelis, argued in a motion filed early Tuesday that Daoud had “several legitimate defenses amounting to legal innocence which he abandoned at the last minute,” based on his previous attorney’s concerns about Daoud’s mental health.

“It appears that Mr. Daoud’s previous counsel’s concerns about Mr. Daoud’s mental health trumped all other paths forward,” Michaelis wrote.

Daoud was arrested at the end of a monthslong FBI investigation. It culminated with an undercover FBI agent providing him with an inert bomb installed in a Jeep that reeked of gasoline and was filled with wiring and “bags and bags of fertilizer.” Authorities nabbed Daoud after he allegedly tried to set off the bomb outside the Cactus Bar & Grill.

Afterward, Daoud allegedly enlisted a fellow jail inmate in an attempt to have the undercover agent killed. Then, in 2015, Daoud allegedly attacked another inmate who had taunted him with a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad. The attack left the victim covered in blood.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in 2018 accepted a specialized guilty plea from Daoud, in which he admitted the facts revolving around his arrest but still denied culpability. It’s known as an Alford plea, and the judge accepted it over the objection of prosecutors.

Then, the judge sentenced Daoud in 2019 to 16 years in prison. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals not only wound up overturning that sentence, it took Daoud’s case away from Coleman. The case is now being handled by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly.

For now, Daoud is being held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, prison records show.

Next Up In Crime
4 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Mateo Zastro’s mother calls on assailants to surrender. ‘Turn yourselves in because my pain is starting to turn to anger.’
Armour Square man shoots burglary suspect in his home
11 years after off-duty Chicago cop’s murder, the case against his alleged killers has frayed
Charges pending against man accused of shooting 7-year-old boy headed to Far South Side church
3-year-old boy among 6 killed by gunfire in Chicago over weekend; 7-year-old boy among 34 people wounded
The Latest
Paul Yambrovich demonstrates the size of his biggest puffball. Provided photo
Sports
Big puffball and hen of the woods inspire an ode to mushrooms and life
Paul Yambrovich found his biggest puffball and hen of the woods, then commemorated the experience with a sort of ode to mushrooms and life.
By Dale Bowman
 
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
4 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
A man was shot during a carjacking early Monday in the 300 block of North Western Avenue on the Near West Side, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The family of Mateo Zastro along with friends and community members release balloons during a vigil and balloon release for Mateo, who as shot and killed during a road rage incident last week, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
News
Mateo Zastro’s mother calls on assailants to surrender. ‘Turn yourselves in because my pain is starting to turn to anger.’
“It hurts me so much not waking up to my baby,” says Veronica Zastro, whose 3-year-old was shot dead in an apparent road-range incident in West Lawn.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend acts oddly persistent about visiting our house
Told she’s not invited inside, former classmate proposes looking at it from outside.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
3_Jones_Harold_victory.jpg
Chicago
‘Punch 9 for Harold Washington’: Powerful doc recalls the surprising rise of Chicago’s first Black mayor
Film works as an invaluable reminder of that pivotal time for those who were there — and a history lesson for those who weren’t.
By Richard Roeper
 