Man found shot to death in Wentworth Gardens

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.
The man, 31, was found with gunshot wounds about 1:15 p.m. in the 200 block of West 38th Place, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name hasn’t been released.
No other details were immediately available.
The Latest
Comer Education Campus is one of six finalists for the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
Justin Fields’ fourth quarter Sunday was a rollercoaster ride that belonged as much in Gurnee as Soldier Field.
16 estudiantes de St. Ignatius College Prep resultaron heridos y 3 de ellos fueron trasladados en estado “muy crítico” a Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, dijo la policía.
La balacera comenzó poco después de las 6:20 p.m., cuando Nicholas Williams ingresó al Supermercado El Barakah cerca de la calle 73rd.
El estado ha registrado un promedio de 1,926 casos nuevos por día durante la semana pasada, lo que representa un aumento del 24% desde el mes pasado.