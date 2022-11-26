The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at West Pullman gathering

The four were among about 30 people at a gathering when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were killed and two others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a gathering early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

The four were among about 30 people inside a building in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when a person began shooting about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 27, was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A fourth person who suffered two gunshot wounds to the left leg later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Area detectives were investigating.

