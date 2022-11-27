The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Man fatally shot on street in Austin

The man, 40, was shot about 7:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Saturday night in Austin on the West Side.

The 40-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 7:50 p.m. while on the street in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

