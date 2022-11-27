Man fatally shot on street in Austin

A man was shot to death Saturday night in Austin on the West Side.
The 40-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 7:50 p.m. while on the street in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
Mom suspects they felt abandoned 15 years ago when she left the home they all shared.
Drew Pyne passed for 318 yards and hit Michael Mayer for two of his three TDs, but Notre Dame couldn’t stop USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who had four total TDs.
Loyola’s first offensive play was an 80-yard touchdown pass from Jake Stearney to Declan Forde on a flea flicker.
They were sitting in a parked car in the 11300 block of South May Street when they were shot.