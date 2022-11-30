The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Another suburban Chicago resident gets 18 months probation for Jan. 6 role

Before she was sentenced Wednesday, Dawn Frankowski told the judge she got caught up in the moment but said, “I’m an adult. I take full responsibility for what I have done, for my bad choice.”

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Another suburban Chicago resident gets 18 months probation for Jan. 6 role
Federal authorities say Dawn Frankowski identified herself as the woman circled in blue in this image.

Federal authorities say Dawn Frankowski identified herself as the woman circled in blue in this image.

Justice Department

A federal judge sentenced another suburban Chicago resident Wednesday to 18 months of probation and 100 hours of community service for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot there and walking into a senator’s office.

Dawn Frankowski, 54, was arrested in Naperville in September 2021 and charged along with David Wiersma of Posen, who on Tuesday was also sentenced to 18 months of probation. Both pleaded guilty in late August to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. 

The feds say the pair spent only 11 minutes in the Capitol during the riot. But during that time, they entered the private hideaway office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, and the Senate Spouse’s Lounge. 

Related

Before she was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, Frankowski told the judge she got caught up in the moment but said, “I’m an adult. I take full responsibility for what I have done, for my bad choice.”

“I do want to apologize if I caused any stress to anybody that was there,” Frankowski said. “That was not my intention.”

On Jan. 9, 2021, Wiersma allegedly shared a message circulating on Facebook that said then-President Donald Trump had no plan to admit he lost the 2020 election and “rather, there will be a smooth transition of power to his new cabinet, staff and Vice President, General Flynn.”

Frankowski allegedly replied, “If trump doesn’t get this done we are going to jail.”

On Jan. 12, 2021, Frankowski also sent Wiersma a message asking him to “erase my pic,” court records show. Wiersma allegedly replied that she was “mistaken” about the picture and that, “we were never inside the Capitol if you remember correctly. I bragged that we were to people because I thought it was funny.” 

The judge on Tuesday said she took that to mean Wiersma was suggesting a “false cover story.” 

When interviewed by the FBI on May 28, 2021, Frankowski admitted that she entered the Capitol during the riot and entered two rooms where she did not touch anything but saw people stealing objects and documents, the feds say. She also said she’d previously followed the Oath Keepers on an online platform but had since stopped.

A jury Tuesday found two leaders of the Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Finally, during a separate FBI interview on Sept. 21, 2021, records show Frankowski again acknowledged her decision to enter the Capitol.

“Probably shouldn’t have, but whatever,” she allegedly said.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police car collides with Jeep in South Loop
15-year-old boy shot and killed while sitting on porch in Englewood
Boy, 16, shot while walking in Roseland
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
As new federal judge takes over court-ordered reforms, CPD faces blistering criticism over its efforts so far
2 charged with murder of girl struck by stray bullet while celebrating 12th birthday
The Latest
Alireza Beiranvand of Iran is consoled after his team’s World Cup loss to the United States.
Soccer
Some in Iran celebrate U.S. victory at World Cup
Cheering fans hit the streets in Iran’s Kurdish-majority province of Kurdistan and fireworks lit the skies over the Bukan area of West Azerbaijan province to celebrate the Iranian team’s 1-0 loss.
By Associated Press
 
Barrington’s Sophia Swanson plays against Maine South.
High School Basketball
Previewing the Chicago Elite Classic’s girls basketball matchups
Though the CEC has showcased girls teams in the past, this is the first time the event has devoted an entire day to them.
By Mike Clark
 
Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery (24) drives the baseline against West Aurora.
High School Basketball
Impressions from the season’s opening stretch
Here are a bevy of thoughts from the week in this Thanksgiving leftovers column.
By Joe Henrickson
 
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan with teammate Emeka Egbuka.
College Sports
Ohio State still has a chance to reach football playoff
The No. 5 Buckeyes could move back up if No. 4 USC loses in the Pac-12 championship game.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Fiz8D_9WAAE0v3L.jpg
News
Pedestrian struck by Metra UP Northwest train in Arlington Heights
The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway.
By Sun-Times Wire
 