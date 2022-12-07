The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
2 family members found dead, toddler unharmed in Chatham apartment

A 79-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were found dead after a Wednesday morning well-being check in a building at 81st Street and Drexel Avenue, police said.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Screen_Shot_2022_12_07_at_4.48.29_PM.png

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Sonora Ben addresses the media Wednesday after police found two relatives dead in a Chatham apartment.

Chicago Police Department/Facebook

Two relatives were found dead Wednesday in an apartment in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, but a toddler was unharmed.

During a brief news conference, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Sonora Ben said officers were initially called for a well-being check around 10:50 a.m. at the apartment in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue. 

After forcing their way inside, officers discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, Ben said. A 2-year-old boy wasn’t injured but was taken to a hospital.

“The Chicago Police Department gives our sincere condolences to the victims today,” she said, adding that detectives are “interviewing potential witnesses from the scene.”

Ben wouldn’t comment on the circumstances of the deaths, saying only that there were no weapons recovered and “this is an isolated incident.”

“At this point, I don’t think the public should be concerned,” she said. 

