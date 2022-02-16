4 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Four people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.
- A man was shot in Austin on the West Side. The man, 51, was walking in an alley in the 4700 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:15 a.m. when he heard several shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- A man was shot while waiting at a bus stop in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 65, was waiting at a bus stop in the 2800 block of West Harrison Street about 3:25 p.m. when a car passed by and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.
- About an hour later, a 16-year-old boy was shot on the South Side. He was in a vehicle about 4:40 p.m. going west near the 8000 block of South St. Louis Avenue when an eastbound vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said. The teen was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right foot. His condition was stabilized at the hospital.
One other person was wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park.
One person was shot Monday in Chicago.