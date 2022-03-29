The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
70-year-old man carjacked in South Loop

He was standing near his car in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue Tuesday morning when two people walked up and told him to run or they would kill him, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 29, 2022 12:06 PM
A 70-year-old man was carjacked Tuesday morning in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.

He was standing near his car in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue at 5:30 a.m. when two people walked up and told him to run or they would kill him, police said.

The pair, both male, took his car and drove away, police said.

Police reported no arrests.

There have been 13 carjackings so far this year through March 21 in the 1st police district, which covers the Loop and South Loop, according to public police crime data. That’s up from five carjackings during the same period last year in the district.

Citywide, there have been 390 carjackings this year through March 21, slightly less than the 399 carjackings reported during the same period last year, according to the data.

