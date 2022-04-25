The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Ambulance stolen near South Loop

The ambulance was parked on the street about 4:40 p.m. in the 200 block of West Cermak Road when someone got inside and drove off, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Someone stole an ambulance April 25, 2022, near the South Loop.

Sun-Times file photo

An ambulance was stolen Monday near the South Loop.

Police didn’t release any more information.

This is a developing story.

