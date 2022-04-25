Ambulance stolen near South Loop

An ambulance was stolen Monday near the South Loop.
The ambulance was parked on the street about 4:40 p.m. in the 200 block of West Cermak Road when someone got inside and drove off, Chicago police said.
Police didn’t release any more information.
This is a developing story.
The Latest
Though the plot is somewhat predictable, the story does linger faintly like perfume on the breeze.
Though a replacement hasn’t yet been created or publicly detailed, the Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on the parameters for a new system to replace the School Quality Rating Policy (SQRP).
The president of the Chicago Federation of Labor said none of the proposed casino operators has agreed to negotiate union contracts.
Friday evening, officers responded to a call of a person with a gun, fighting with a neighbor, according to a statement Monday from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Elon Musk buying Twitter a reminder of how much trouble we are in.