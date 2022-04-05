The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Person fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was shot dead April 5, 2022, in Chicago Lawn.

Sun-Times file

A person was shot and killed Tuesday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 9:15 a.m., a male suffered a gunshot wound to his face in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Area One detectives are investigating.

