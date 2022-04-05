Person fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

A person was shot and killed Tuesday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
About 9:15 a.m., a male suffered a gunshot wound to his face in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
Area One detectives are investigating.
