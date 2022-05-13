The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 13, 2022
Police searching for father missing with 4 children

Brian Barajas, 38, is wanted for child abduction after intentionally hiding the children from his ex-girlfriend, who is the children’s mother, since January, police say.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Brian Barajas (left) is missing with his four children: (Clockwise from middle left) Breneah, Destiny, Jazmyne and Nathaniel Barajas.

Chicago police

A father in Chicago is wanted by police for allegedly hiding his four young children from other family members.

Brian Barajas, 38, is wanted for child abduction after intentionally hiding the children from his ex-girlfriend, who is the children’s mother, since January, Chicago police said.

The children may be with other family members in West Ridge, Irving Park or the Belmont Cragin neighborhoods, police said.

The children reported missing are: Breneah, 13, Destiny, 11, Jazmyne, 4, and Nathaniel, 2.

Anyone with information should call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-6554 or 911.

